'My friend is getting married in my garden for free - but now she’s uninvited me'

After agreeing to let his best friend have her wedding at his house, a man has revealed he has been uninvited.

A man has been left furious after he agreed to let his friend have her wedding in his house, before being told he wasn’t welcome to attend.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous user said his friend Carla wanted a small, back garden wedding, so asked if she could hold the ceremony in his house.

He kindly agreed, but things took a turn for the worse when the groom discovered he and Carla used to date.

The groom has now said he isn’t allowed to attend the wedding, even though the ceremony will take place in his house.

He wrote: "My wife and I are expected to just... not be at our home that weekend.

"I told Carla no. They’re going to have to find someplace else since we’re not going to simply leave our home to them for the weekend. Not only for safety reasons but it just doesn’t make sense.

"The groom doesn’t want me around because he’s not comfortable but is comfortable enough to have their wedding at my house?"

The man went on to explain that some of his friends had called him ‘petty’ for not letting them have the wedding at his house and even accused him of ‘sabotaging’ the big day.

He added: “Honestly don’t think that I am, it just doesn’t make sense at all to have to leave our own place for a wedding we’re no longer welcome to and leaving our home totally vulnerable.

"Still, being accused of sabotaging their wedding and the groom believes it’s the least I can do after everything.”

The post has now received hundreds of comments, with users divided over the story.

One person wrote: "I would never leave my primary home to someone else for the weekend (friend or not), at least not unless a whole ton of money was involved but my place isn't nice enough for that anyways."

Others suggested making them pay for the venue, with a second writing: “The solution— offer to let them use the property at an exorbitant fee, requiring them to get their own catering, tent service etc.

“If they want to treat it like a normal wedding venue but without the property managers supervision… let em pay for it.”

While a third agreed: "I'd say offer a venue price and contract.

“If he doesn't want to pay for it since he doesn't want the owner there and doesn't want to be liable for any cleaning/damages, he doesn't want the event to happen.”