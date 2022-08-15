'My friend says I gave my sons 'naughty names' and now I feel guilty'
15 August 2022, 14:44 | Updated: 15 August 2022, 14:46
Do you believe there are 'naughty names' for children? A mum-of-two has explained her dilemma...
A woman has been left feeling guilty after her friend accused her of picking ‘naughty boy names’ for her sons.
Taking to Mumsnet, the mum-of-two said that she's been considering having a third baby but is stressed over what to call them after a comment her friend made.
The anonymous woman explained that her husband has Scottish roots so they wanted to honour his history, writing: "We had a son first and called him Arran (pronounced Arun) after one of the Isles and we joked that if our second child was a girl we would call her Skye.
- Schools ‘considering three day week’ due to soaring energy bills
- Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday
- Toddler's rare uncombable hair syndrome causes locks to grow outwards
"Second child turned out to be another gorgeous boy so we called him Lewis, after one of the other Scottish Isles.
"My friend is pregnant - which is why we were talking about names - and that’s when she said (with a giggle) that it was really brave of me to give both my sons names that are associated with being naughty. She laughed it off but it really hurt."
She added: "I know a child’s name doesn’t define them but I feel so guilty that I may have given both my boys a name that has negative associations."
Asking for advice, she finally said: “Has anyone else been in a similar boat and how did you move on from it?”
Commenting on the post, one person wrote: "There is no such thing as a 'naughty boy name'. It is just the personal associations people have with a name."
"Ignore her. They are not naughty names,” said someone else.
A third person said: "This is nuts and not something I've heard before, on here or elsewhere. They're lovely names and your friend was being b****y."
While a fourth added: "Never really thought about 'naughty names' but when I read the title though I immediately had a few names in my head that I thought you might say.
"Arran and Lewis I definitely wouldn't consider naughty names! Both quite lovely. Ignore your friend, quite a mean comment to have made."
A fifth person said: "I live in Scotland - certainly not naughty boy names where I am (and have been).
"In fact, boys named after islands IME are always the sweetest and from the nicest families."