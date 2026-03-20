Classic London tourist attraction knocked off the top spot for the first time
20 March 2026, 16:23
In 2026, a new popular hot spot for tourists has been confirmed and it's in the capital.
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Planning what to do on a family day out is never easy but having recommendations on where to go always helps.
With plenty on offer to see and do around the United Kingdom, we have been given the official figures on what attractions are the most popular with visitors.
And for the first time in 2026, a classic London venue has officially been knocked off the top spot.
According to The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva), The British Museum will be the number one place to go this year. Overtaking the Natural History Museum, the most popular in 2024 and 25.
Dr Doug Gurr, the director of the Natural History Museum, said the team was "thrilled" with their latest position in the attraction charts.
He said: "These exceptional results reflect our unwavering focus on delivering a fantastic day out for every visitor, as well as the dedication of our colleagues who work tirelessly to create unforgettable experiences and world-class exhibitions."
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The Natural History Museum still remains the second most sought after attraction in the country to visit in 2026.
Other top tourist attractions for this year are:
- Windsor Great Park
- Tate Modern
- National Gallery
- Southbank Centre
- V&A Kensington
- Somerset House
- Tower of London
- Science Museum
- Royal Museums Greenwich
- National Museum of Scotland
- Royal Botanic Gardens Kew
- Royal Shakespeare Company London
- Edinburgh Castle
- National Galleries Scotland
Alva reported the top attraction, the Natural History Museum, had a total of 7.1million visitors in 2025.
Alva director Bernard Donoghue OBE said: "Visitor attractions are the places that people prize most and provide the experiences that people, even in a cost-of-living crisis, are most loathe to give up."
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