Here's the biggest mistakes people make when decorating their homes, according to an interior designer

30 September 2019

An expert has revealed the interior design mistakes we're all making
An expert has revealed the interior design mistakes we're all making. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

An interior designer has now revealed why we shouldn't push furniture against the walls and buy tiny rugs.

As we edge into the winter months, you might be thinking about revamping your home.

But before you start filling up your trolley with rugs, cushions and 1000 new candles, now an interior designer has revealed some of the biggest mistakes homeowners are making.

Speaking to domain.com.au, Australian-born Darren Palmer revealed coffee tables, clutter and rugs might all be stopping you from achieving your dream house.

But luckily, a lot of them are easily solvable by following these simple rules...

Go big with the coffee table

Darren says people often invest in coffee tables which don’t properly fill the space of their living room.

The expert revealed he often sees small tables ”floating a distance away from the couches" which makes the room look “stingy."

To avoid this, he recommends buying one which is about half the length of your sofa and placing it between 400 and 500 millimetres away from seating.

Ditch the clutter

It might be hard to resist filling your home with all the accessories you can get your hands on, Darren warns against clutter.

He recommends grouping together your favourite items on shelves instead, saying a "stack of books, a candle, something with life like a plant or flowers" make the most impact on guests.

Pick the right rug

Similar to the coffee table tip, Darren said homeowners are all too often buying rugs that are way too small for their spaces.

He recommends investing in a bigger rug, claiming it should at least reach under the front legs of all your sofas and any side tables in the area.

Place furniture away from the wall

While you might think pushing your furniture up against the walls makes your space look bigger, Darren claims it actually has the opposite effect.

Instead, he said furniture should be placed in the corners to create a “hub” in the middle of the room - using a rug, standing lamp or piece of art to "anchor" it.

He added: "Having an unfilled area around the furniture looks like you have the luxury of space."

