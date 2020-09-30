Black History Month: Online exhibitions, events and workshops for celebration and education

Celebrate Black History Month with these incredible events happening online. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Whether you're looking to celebrate or educate yourself on black history – or both – here's some online events running through October and beyond.

October in the UK is Black History Month, and a time for black British people to be celebrated and recognised for their achievements throughout history.

Black History Month has been celebrated across the nation annually for almost 40 years now, and is a time to bring people together for celebration and education.

This year's Black History Month is even more vital to get involved with following the Black Lives Matter movement.

With COVID-19 still disrupting our lives, a lot of BHM events have gone online, and we've put together some of the exhibitions, talks and workshops you don't want to miss this year:

The Sounds of Croydon: From Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to Stormzy

PAST FUTURES, a Croydon-based organisation, are launching a virtual online exhibition for Black History Month 2020.

The exhibition, named 'The Sounds of Croydon: From Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to Stormzy', will "follow the journey of Croydon's most influential musicians".

The exhibition will start in 1900 and end today in 2020 as it highlights the importance on music through the years in the South London Town, including a celebration of grime star Stormzy and composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

The online exhibition was curated by Micha Nestor, and includes photography from Olivia Rose, Mark Mattock and Ben Donoghue.

View the online exhibition between October and December 2020 at PastFutures.co.uk.

The Sounds of Croydon: From Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to Stormzy will star Croydon's most influential musicians through the years. Picture: Getty

'Brilliant and Black' with Professor Gary Younge

The University of Manchester is marking Black History Month 2020 with an online event called 'Brilliant and Black'.

The University will welcome Professor Gary Younge, a Professor of Sociology, an award-winning author and broadcaster, who will deliver a keynote presentation.

The presentation will give a "perspective on race inequality" as well as the current Black Lives Matter movement.

Gary will also be joined by Professor Nalin Thakkar, Andy Burnham and Naa Acquah.

The event is happening on October 1, and will run from 2pm to 4pm.

While tickets are sold out, you can live stream the event on YouTube here.

On 1 October, The University of Manchester is proud to present “Brilliant and Black”. Watch the livestream with keynote by Gary Younge, followed by a panel discussion with Professor Gary Younge, Nalin Thakkar, Andy Burnham and Naa Acquah. Starts at 2pm. https://t.co/BWwtkMXcOS — Policy@Manchester (@UoMPolicy) September 28, 2020

Herstory by Latifat Obanigba

Artist Latifat Obanigba is teaming up with The Hug Support Group for a special online exhibition to celebrate black women breaking barriers throughout history.

The British-Nigerian artist is launching the free exhibition, Herstory – celebrating black women breaking barriers and making history, in October to celebrate 2020's Black History Month.

The exhibition will feature hand and digitally painted pieces of art set to celebrate and pay tribute to black women through the years fighting through adversity.

Speaking of the project, Latifat Obanigba said: "Art is a universal language that is interpreted in many ways but understood by all visually, so is a powerful tool to convey a beautiful message.

"My art aims to capture the beauty, resilience and strength of women. Every piece I have created has a story and is dedicated to those who have inspired and motivated me to rise above the negativity, and I hope I can inspire others too.”

The exhibition will launch on 5pm on Sunday October 4. Register here.

The children's worship will explore the lives of black leaders like Marcus Garvey. Picture: Getty

‘Black Power: Great Black Leaders & Liberators’ children's workshop

Children and parents are encouraged to learn about black leaders and liberators from Marcus Garvey, to Malcom X and Harriet Tubman with a number of workshops running through October and beyond.

Led by Charmaine Simpson of Black History Studies, the workshops will focus around black racial identity, pride and self-determination.

The first session starts on October 4, and will be about the life and legacy of Jamaican political activist, publisher, philosopher, journalist and entrepreneur Marcus Garvey.

Tickets only cost £5 for each workshop, and can be booked here.

