Bodycare stores closing revealed as hundreds of jobs at risk

22 September 2025, 16:38

Bodycare have announced store closures
Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When does Bodycare close and will there be a sale?





Bodycare have announced the closure of their 56 stores, resulting in 444 job losses across the UK.

The retailer which was founded in 1970 by Graham and Margaret Blackledge is set to close for good this weekend after administrators admitted the sale of the stores was "unlikely."

The business is currently owned by Baaj Capital however it has been revealed all of the Bodycare shops will shut for the final time in days.

So when does Bodycare close, will there be a sale and which shops are shutting?

Bodycare stores are shutting this week
Picture: Alamy

When does Bodycare shut?

The retailer is expected to close its doors for good on Saturday September 27th, with some closing before this date.

Administrators said the business was "no longer viable to continue" trading and a sale of the stores was "unlikely".

A spokesperson said the company would "continue to provide all support to those impacted".

Will there be a Bodycare sale?

It is currently unknown if there will be a Bodycare sale, however with the stores closing they may announce a sale shortly.

Bodycare will close its 56 stores
Picture: Alamy

Which Bodycare stores are closing?

Every single Bodycare shop will shut by Saturday September 27th, meaning all 56 stores will close for good in days.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said they would "continue to explore options for the Company's assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course".

