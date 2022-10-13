List of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled in towns across the UK

Firework night displays have been cancelled across the UK. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Some families will be staying home this Bonfire Night, with many councils cancelling displays.

Towns and cities across the UK have been forced to cancel their Bonfire Night festivities due to the cost of living crisis.

With energy and food prices continuing to rise, many local authorities have had to redistribute the money they would usually spend on fireworks.

Manchester City Council recently announced their park had cancelled the event, which usually attracts over 100,000 people, due to budget pressures.

Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon said it was not a decision "taken lightly" and that "many people will be disappointed".

Firework night in Manchester has been cancelled. Picture: Alamy

She said: "A combination of factors including the escalating costs of delivering large bonfire events, increasing safety and organisational measures needed and increased pressure on council budgets have ultimately led to the decision.

"The council will assess the impact of this year's events not going ahead as part of a review into the approach to future bonfire events.

"The council is reprioritising its neighbourhoods funding to focus on a program of community events and activities throughout the winter focussing on fun, free activities for families and young people."

It’s bad news for residents in Dundee as well, with councillors forced to re-distribute its £50,000 bonfire night budget.

Bonfire nights across the UK have been cancelled. Picture: Alamy

Leeds, Hackney and Cardiff have also cancelled their own firework displays, with Glasgow announcing theirs has also been axed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the annual Sparks in the Park event in Leeds said they have ‘faced escalating costs and organisational burdens’ so it is no longer feasible to put the event on.

Similarly Leeds City Councillor Salma Arif said rising costs mean they have had to cut all ‘non-essential’ spending.

Hackney Council in London have also put a stop to their display due to a strain on finances, as well as boroughs Arnos Grove, Blackheath and Southwark.

Cardiff’s Roundhay Park display has also been hit by the spiralling costs, as well as Seaford in East Sussex, and Bolton’s Leverhulme Park fireworks.

Local Yorkshire village has also cancelled its hugely popular Tockwith Show due to budget cuts.

Have the fireworks in your town been cancelled? Picture: Alamy

Councils forced to cancel Bonfire Night displays: