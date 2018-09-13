Furious bride left stunned after husband's best man proposed during THEIR wedding ceremony

A bride was left infuriated when the groom's best man decided to propose to his girlfriend during their ceremony.

A bride claims her husband's best man ruined her wedding after he popped the question to his girlfriend... before she had even said 'I Do'.

In a post shared on Twitter, the stunned bride-to-be revealed that she was fresh from walking down the aisle when her husband's best man hijacked her big day and made it all about him.

She wrote: "My husband and I started dating, got pregnant, had a child, moved in together, bought a house, and got a dog in that order.

"Our friends and family have asked us for years why we weren’t married yet.

"We always pushed it off to build better lives. We’ve done really well for ourselves and finally reached a point where we could afford a huge blowout wedding to celebrate our lives with everyone we know and love."

The disgruntled bride then went on to detail that the "beautiful" occasion was overshadowed when the best man John not only got down on one knee but also revealed some big news.

She added: "John stopped mid-ceremony to propose to his longtime girlfriend, 'Jane', and reveal her pregnancy.

"I couldn’t even hear the vows my husband wrote or the rest of the ceremony over the noise of Jane’s happy sobs, her very surprised family who were also guests, and people seated nearby congratulating her.

"Even the videographer cut to her frequently during the ceremony, and you can’t hear anything over the chatter.

"When John gave his toast, he apologised for being caught up in the moment, and then proceeded to talk about he and Jane’s future with nary a mention of us."

The drastic turn of events appeared to get worse for the couple, with things getting even more awkward when they got to their reception.

She continued: "During the reception John and Jane became the primary focus of our guests.

"John even went out of his way to ask the band for a special dance for just him and Jane on the dance floor.

"I’ve never been an attention hog, and I wouldn’t even have minded if he’d proposed after the ceremony, but weeks later I am still seething.

"I am so shocked and angry that I keep asking myself if this is real life.

"My husband hasn’t spoken to John since the wedding, and our mutual friends think what he did was rude but that my husband should just get over it.

"My husband has joked that he’ll resume his friendship when John and Jane give him a $40,000 check for “their half of the wedding.” Do you think John’s behavior warrants the end of a long-term friendship, or are we angry over nothing?”

It wasn't long before others took to Twitter to voice their own opinions.

I absolutely would've ruined his proposal. When he INTERRUPTED (!?) MY ceremony, I would've told him "HELL NO. Get up. Not here, not now." — ViBaènium (@T_dot_Lee_PhD) June 2, 2017

My letter would have ended, "So I stuffed the mic down his throat. People say I overreacted but I don't think I went far enough. Thoughts?" — 32 Means I'm Officially Grown (@HerSoulWrites) May 31, 2017