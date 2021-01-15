Bride stunned after couple ask to bring two plus-ones to wedding as 'they don't know anyone'

15 January 2021, 11:41

Would you allow a couple to bring along another couple to your wedding?
Would you allow a couple to bring along another couple to your wedding? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Would you allow someone to bring along friends to your wedding?

A bride has been left shocked after one of the couples invited to her wedding asked if they could bring another couple along as they 'didn't know anyone' attending.

The unnamed bride found herself in the sticky situation when the friend text her asking the awkward request.

The bride was asked if she could add two people to her guest list
The bride was asked if she could add two people to her guest list. Picture: Getty

In screenshots of the conversation obtained by The Sun, the guest asks the bride: "So [my partner] and I talked and we aren't sure who we are gonna really know at your wedding and I was curious if you would allow [friend] and [friend] to come with us."

The bride kindly wrote back to her guest to tell them that they have already had to cut their guest list by "a lot" as she reassured her that she would know people.

She added that she is organising the seating chart and will make sure they will be sat next to someone they know.

The guest wanted to bring another couple along as they were concerned they wouldn't know anyone
The guest wanted to bring another couple along as they were concerned they wouldn't know anyone. Picture: Getty

The full reply read: "Well, the thing is, we only have room for 190 people. So we had to cut our guest list by a lot. We had plans to have separate invitation for drinks and dancing after, but I already started working on the seating chart for dinner.

"I think you guys will know plenty of people though, we invited a lot of our softball friends. And I'm going to make sure everyone knows someone at the table when I make the seating chart."

The conversation was posted anonymously on an Australian wedding-shaming group on Facebook with the bride captioning it: “Apparently knowing your spouse isn't enough?”

The bride's situation caused a debate online
The bride's situation caused a debate online. Picture: Getty

The post caused a debate among people on Facebook, but most came to the conclusion it was an unreasonable request.

One person commented on it: "How do you ask to invite your friends to someone else's wedding?Also who cares if you don't know anyone. Those are the best weddings, new friends.”

Another posted: "I have a friend like this. They don't like going anywhere with 'new' people and it's very frustrating.”

However, others have sympathised with the wedding guest, with one suggesting the bride allow the plus-ones, as long as they pay for their meals.

