When is Bring Your Dog To Work Day 2019 and what's it all about?

Bring Your Dog To Work Day is almost upon us! Picture: Getty

It feels like there's a day for pretty much anything these days - doughnuts fish and chips, burgers - but we can absolutely get on board with the latest novelty-themed day to grace the UK.

When is Bring Your Dog To Work Day 2019?

Bring Your Dog To Work Day falls on 21 June 2019, which is next Friday!

What is Bring Your Dog To Work Day?

It's pretty much exactly what it says on the tin - it's a day on which workers are encouraged to bring their pet pooches to work with them (if you're manager is OK with that, obviously).

The day will be the sixth of its kind in the UK - and money raised will go to charities All Dogs Matter and Animals Asia.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Many scientific studies have concluded that the presence of pets can substantially reduce a person’s stress level in the workplace.

"Increased job satisfaction, team co-operation and morale have all been reported in employees that spend the workday with their pets.

"In fact, a study published by the International Journal of Workplace Health Management (2010) concluded that the presence of dogs in the work place even had a positive effect on those employees who didn’t have a dog of their own.

"So in addition to raising funds for animal welfare charities, Bring Your Dog To Work Day is likely to boost the productivity and happiness of the employees within your company."

How can my company take part in Bring Your Dog To Work Day?

If you run a business, you can register to take part here.