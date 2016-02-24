BRITS 2016! Which Stars Were WORST Dressed On The Red Carpet?

The annual music ceremony kicked off in style last night, but not everyone seemed to have put their best fashion foot forward. Have your say as to which stars should have been given a red card on the red carpet. VOTE NOW!

The likes of Jess Glynne, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Fleur East were just some of the stars to turn heads for all the WRONG reasons at last night's BRIT Awards.

Whether it's bushy hairdo's, sequin overload or far too much frills that ruffled your feathers, let us know who failed to impress you by voting for the WORST dressed celebrity.