First look at £3.5 billion theme park dubbed 'British Disneyland'

The London Resort could be released in 2021. Picture: The London Resort

By Polly Foreman

The London Resort have released a new image of the proposed attraction...

The developers behind a new theme park dubbed the UK's answer to Disneyland have released images of the proposed attraction - and it looks absolutely incredible.

Plans have now been submitted for the highly anticipated London Resort, and - if these are approved - it could be open by 2024.

The theme park would be the size of 136 football stadiums, and built on a former industrial site on the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent.

The proposed theme park would be the size of 136 football stadiums. Picture: The London Resort

The new artist impression images, given to the Daily Star, show what could be in store for visitors of the park, and shows rides, hotels and other attractions.

The application was filed on 31 December, and it's made up of 25,000 pages confirming the plans to develop two theme park gates, a waterpark, conference and convention centre, and e-Sports facility.

An artist impression of the theme park shows a number of attractions. Picture: The London Resort

If plans go ahead, it will have six islands, each of which will have its own theme, and around 70 per cent of attractions will be under cover.

These islands are set to be called Starport, The Jungle, The Isles, The Kingdom, The Woods and The Studio.

The London Resort said: "The project will be one of the largest construction projects across Europe.

"A multi-billion pound investment will transform seven million square meters of land, on the banks of the Thames, into one of the largest, immersive experience centres in the world.

"When complete, it will be three times larger than any other park in the UK. Two theme parks and a resort water park will be set over 535 acres, the equivalent of 136 Wembley Stadiums.

"A bespoke entertainment district, including the provision of 3,500 hotel rooms, will be devoted to a full-suite of hospitality experiences.

"There will be something for every generation and food and drink for every taste."

They added: "It’s the rides and the experiences which will take The London Resort to another level."

If plans go ahead, work will start on the park in 2022. Picture: The London Resort

It was revealed last year that £70 million had already been spent on the park prior to any work starting, and it's been predicted to cost around £3.5 billion in total.

The London Resort would be the first park of its kind to be built from scratch in Europe since Disneyland Paris in 1992.

The proposal will either be accepted or rejected l in the coming weeks, and work is due to begin in 2022 if it is approved.

