Brits urged to check their lottery tickets as one player scoops £8.5m jackpot

A lucky player has scooped a huge amount of money on Wednesday's lottery draw.

National Lottery players are being urged to check their tickets, as one person won a whopping £8.5m in yesterday's draw.

It marks the third jackpot win in a row and is the second biggest this month, after one player took home £8.6m earlier in May.

Lottery players are being urged to check their tickets. Picture: Alamy

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What amazing news, one ticket-holder has won tonight’s amazing £8.5 million Lotto jackpot.

"This is the second big win this month after one lucky ticket-holder banked the giant £8.6 million Lotto jackpot on May 11.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this amazing prize. National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30 million every week.

Someone has won £8.5m in yesterday's draw. Picture: Alamy

"Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2 billion has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus."

Wednesday's lottery numbers were 30, 31, 37, 45, 49, 56. The Bonus Ball was 51.

The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers ere: 22, 23, 24, 30, 37 The Thunderball was 02.