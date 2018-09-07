Brits warned not to drink alcohol on Dubai-bound flights after woman was imprisoned

British Embassy in the United Arab Emirates posted a warning on their Facebook page.

The British Embassy in the Unites Arab Emirates is warning British holidaymakers against consuming alcohol on flights to the country,

UAE, which includes popular holiday destinations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has strict laws around alcohol due to its predominantly Muslim population and tourists can easily get caught out by their laws on consumption.

Recently, British mother of three Ellie Holman, was arrested following an Emirates flight to Dubai from Gatwick after enjoying a glass of wine on board.

The notice from the British Embassy explains the legalities around alcohol consumption...

They explain that it is illegal for tourists to consume alcohol outside of hotels or licensed premises and not possible to get an alcohol license unless you are a resident.

Radha Stirling, CEO of human rights group Detained in Dubai, reached out to British Airways on Twitter to ask if they were aware of the legal technicalities surrounding alcohol consumption on flights and if they served on journeys to the UAE.

Hi Radha, we do serve alcohol on board during the flight to Dubai. All alcohol has to be cleared away before landing, this means we're unable serve alcohol while waiting to depart also. I hope this helps. ^Kit — British Airways (@British_Airways) September 6, 2018

They said: "We do serve alcohol on board during the flight to Dubai. All alcohol has to be cleared away before landing, this means we're unable serve alcohol while waiting to depart also."

Heart has reached out to British Airways for comment.