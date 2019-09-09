From 'bum' to 'farts': these are all the number plates BANNED by the DVLA

9 September 2019, 13:20

You'll need to be careful when forking out for a risqué personalised plate
You'll need to be careful when forking out for a risqué personalised plate. Picture: PA

There's a seemingly never-ending list of risqué personalised number plates that have been banned in the UK.

Personalised plates can be pretty pricey, so if you're thinking of investing in one, make sure you choose wisely.

As tempting as it can be to want to drive around with a hilarious plate with a tongue-in-cheek gag on it, it could actually end up being BANNED.

READ MORE: Schools to be BANNED from having cake sales under plans to make them sugar-free-zones

Some dirty numberplate have been automatically banned
Some dirty numberplate have been automatically banned. Picture: PA

The DVLA regularly ban a certain group of plates, but more and more are getting banned as crafty jokers are finding ways around the limits and creating their own dirty combinations of words and numbers.

While most people just opt for their name or some numbers that hold meaning - others haven't quite had the same approach.

This had led to a number of plates being banned for offensive language, or political, racial or religious reasons.

Each year, combinations of words such ad SEX and A55 are prohibited, and a restriction stops four letter combinations such as B**UMS and FA**RTS from being created, so you'll never see one of them about.

Apparently, this is to prevent offence, but they're nothing compared to some of the ones that have been removed so far in 2019.

BA19 AGS, BO19 OCK, NO19 BER and EA19 POO were among some of the banned plates, and the current toll for 2019 stands at 19, though it's likely set to rise.

Would you drive around with a silly numberplate?
Would you drive around with a silly numberplate? Picture: PA

The registration plates titled U19 SHT, FR19 PLY and DR19 GGS were also banned this year.

Last year there was a whopping 68 different combinations banned by the DVLA as they were offensive.

They included BA68 TRD and OR68 ASM among many other (much dirtier) ones.

Over the past few years, BU62GER, DR12UNK and PA12EDO have also been banned - scandalous!

