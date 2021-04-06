Full list of businesses allowed to reopen on April 12
6 April 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 12:55
Boris Johnson has confirmed that phase two of lockdown lifting in England will start on April 12.
On Monday 12 April, a number of businesses will be able to reopen their doors as part of phase two of lockdown-lifting in England.
Boris Johnson confirmed the news in a press conference last night, revealing that the proposed date will indeed go ahead as planned.
Businesses like non-essential shops, gyms, and pubs with outside areas will be able to welcome customers from next Monday.
Below is a full list of places allowed to open their doors from this date:
Non-essential shops including (but not limited to):
- Clothing stores and tailors
- Charity and antique shops
- Homeware and carpet stores
- Showrooms (such as for vehicles as well as kitchens and bathrooms)
- Electronic goods and mobile phone shops
- Florists and plant nurseries
- Retail travel agents
- Photography stores
- Remaining auction houses and markets
- Tobacco and vape stores
- Betting shops (subject to additional COVID-Secure measures, such as limiting the use of gaming machines).
- Car washes (except for automatic car washes that are already open)
Personal care facilities including:
- Hair, beauty and nail salons
- Body and skin piercing services
- Tattoo studios
- Spas and massage centres (except for steam rooms and saunas)
- Holistic therapy (including acupuncture, homeopathy, and reflexology)
- Tanning salons
Indoor sports and leisure facilities including:
- Gyms and leisure centres
- Sports courts
- Swimming pools
- Dance studios and fitness centres
- Driving and shooting ranges
- Riding arenas
- Archery venues
- Climbing wall centres
Self-contained holiday accommodation
These will be limited to one household / support bubble only.
Outdoor areas at hospitality venues including:
- Cafes
- Restaurants
- Bars
- Pubs
- Social clubs, including in member’s clubs
At these venues, customers must be served and seated outside - only going inside to use the toilet.
Outdoor attractions will reopen at:
- Adventure parks and activities
- Animal attractions (such as at zoos, safari parks and aquariums)
- Drive in events, such as for cinemas, theatres, and other performances.
- Film studios
- Funfairs and fairgrounds
- Model villages
- Museums and galleries
- Skating rinks
- Theme parks
- Trampolining parks
- Water and aqua parks
Public buildings, including:
- Community halls and centres
- Libraries
For more details on businesses reopening next Monday, visit gov.uk.
