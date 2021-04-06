Full list of businesses allowed to reopen on April 12

A number of businesses will reopen their doors next Monday (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson has confirmed that phase two of lockdown lifting in England will start on April 12.

On Monday 12 April, a number of businesses will be able to reopen their doors as part of phase two of lockdown-lifting in England.

Read more: Boris Johnson unveils ‘traffic light system’ for foreign holidays

Boris Johnson confirmed the news in a press conference last night, revealing that the proposed date will indeed go ahead as planned.

Businesses like non-essential shops, gyms, and pubs with outside areas will be able to welcome customers from next Monday.

Below is a full list of places allowed to open their doors from this date:

Non-essential shops have been closed in England during lockdown. Picture: PA

Non-essential shops including (but not limited to):

Clothing stores and tailors

Charity and antique shops

Homeware and carpet stores

Showrooms (such as for vehicles as well as kitchens and bathrooms)

Electronic goods and mobile phone shops

Florists and plant nurseries

Retail travel agents

Photography stores

Remaining auction houses and markets

Tobacco and vape stores

Betting shops (subject to additional COVID-Secure measures, such as limiting the use of gaming machines).

Car washes (except for automatic car washes that are already open)

Personal care facilities including:

Hair, beauty and nail salons

Body and skin piercing services

Tattoo studios

Spas and massage centres (except for steam rooms and saunas)

Holistic therapy (including acupuncture, homeopathy, and reflexology)

Tanning salons

Indoor sports and leisure facilities including:

Gyms and leisure centres

Sports courts

Swimming pools

Dance studios and fitness centres

Driving and shooting ranges

Riding arenas

Archery venues

Climbing wall centres

Self-contained holiday accommodation

These will be limited to one household / support bubble only.

Outdoor areas at hospitality venues including:

Cafes

Restaurants

Bars

Pubs

Social clubs, including in member’s clubs

At these venues, customers must be served and seated outside - only going inside to use the toilet.

Read more: This website shows you which public toilets are open as people are allowed to meet outside

Pub beer gardens will reopen on April 12 (stock image). Picture: Getty

Outdoor attractions will reopen at:

Adventure parks and activities

Animal attractions (such as at zoos, safari parks and aquariums)

Drive in events, such as for cinemas, theatres, and other performances.

Film studios

Funfairs and fairgrounds

Model villages

Museums and galleries

Skating rinks

Theme parks

Trampolining parks

Water and aqua parks

Public buildings, including:

Community halls and centres

Libraries

For more details on businesses reopening next Monday, visit gov.uk.

NOW READ:

UK weather: Snow and sleet to hit Britain as this week as temperatures plunge to -8C