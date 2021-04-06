Full list of businesses allowed to reopen on April 12

6 April 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 12:55

A number of businesses will reopen their doors next Monday (stock images)
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson has confirmed that phase two of lockdown lifting in England will start on April 12.

On Monday 12 April, a number of businesses will be able to reopen their doors as part of phase two of lockdown-lifting in England.

Read more: Boris Johnson unveils ‘traffic light system’ for foreign holidays

Boris Johnson confirmed the news in a press conference last night, revealing that the proposed date will indeed go ahead as planned.

Businesses like non-essential shops, gyms, and pubs with outside areas will be able to welcome customers from next Monday.

Below is a full list of places allowed to open their doors from this date:

Non-essential shops have been closed in England during lockdown
Non-essential shops including (but not limited to):

  • Clothing stores and tailors
  • Charity and antique shops
  • Homeware and carpet stores
  • Showrooms (such as for vehicles as well as kitchens and bathrooms)
  • Electronic goods and mobile phone shops
  • Florists and plant nurseries
  • Retail travel agents
  • Photography stores
  • Remaining auction houses and markets
  • Tobacco and vape stores
  • Betting shops (subject to additional COVID-Secure measures, such as limiting the use of gaming machines).
  • Car washes (except for automatic car washes that are already open)

Personal care facilities including:

  • Hair, beauty and nail salons
  • Body and skin piercing services
  • Tattoo studios
  • Spas and massage centres (except for steam rooms and saunas)
  • Holistic therapy (including acupuncture, homeopathy, and reflexology)
  • Tanning salons

Indoor sports and leisure facilities including:

  • Gyms and leisure centres
  • Sports courts
  • Swimming pools
  • Dance studios and fitness centres
  • Driving and shooting ranges
  • Riding arenas
  • Archery venues
  • Climbing wall centres

Self-contained holiday accommodation

These will be limited to one household / support bubble only.

Outdoor areas at hospitality venues including:

  • Cafes
  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Social clubs, including in member’s clubs

At these venues, customers must be served and seated outside - only going inside to use the toilet.

Read more: This website shows you which public toilets are open as people are allowed to meet outside

Pub beer gardens will reopen on April 12 (stock image)
Outdoor attractions will reopen at:

  • Adventure parks and activities
  • Animal attractions (such as at zoos, safari parks and aquariums)
  • Drive in events, such as for cinemas, theatres, and other performances.
  • Film studios
  • Funfairs and fairgrounds
  • Model villages
  • Museums and galleries
  • Skating rinks
  • Theme parks
  • Trampolining parks
  • Water and aqua parks

Public buildings, including:

  • Community halls and centres
  • Libraries

For more details on businesses reopening next Monday, visit gov.uk.

