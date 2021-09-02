You can now buy a half-cool half-warm duvet to put an end to couples' arguments

2 September 2021, 11:47

You can now buy a half-cold half-warm duvet.

Retailers are now now selling a half-cool, half-warm duvet for couples who like to sleep in different temperatures.

For any couples who just can’t decide on the temperature of the bedroom, you can now get your hands on a half-cool, half-warm duvet.

Yep, if your partner is constantly moaning that they are too hot or too cold, this handy product is the perfect compromise.

Sold at Aldi and Amazon.co.uk, the Made For You Two duvet has one half that is 4.5 tog in thickness for those who are too warm in bed, and a 10.5 tog half for the chillier among us.

Made For You Two duvet
Made For You Two duvet.

Created by Slumberdown they are made with a soft hollow fibre filling coupled with a soft touch cover and is two metres by two metres.

Making life that little bit easier, the duvets are also washing machine and tumble drier friendly.

Aldi is selling the duvets for £19.99, while they are on sale for £24.99 at Amazon, with hundreds of people already happy with their purchase.

One woman wrote: “Perfect for myself who is always hot at night and hubbie who is cold...best of both worlds!”

Someone else said: “It’s a good idea for two people where one person needs a warmer quilt and the other one boils in the heat, it’s so much better.”

A third person agreed: “Perfect for me and my other half as i get a lot hotter than he does at night, would also be good for a solo sleeper as you could just swap sides in the cooler months instead of having two different tog duvets.”

It was shared on Facebook group 'Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK' where it has been re-posted thousands of times.

One user said: "I need the warm side just as I get into bed and then I can move over to the cooler side during the night! Perfect!"

Another person commented: "Ah but the warm part is for my feet and the cool part for the top half! It's Not for couples it's for cold feet!"

