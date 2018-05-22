Here's where you can buy Holly Willoughby's gorgeous skirt from This Morning

Holly Willoughby skirt

The This Morning host's skirt turned heads on ITV today.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby attracts attention with her gorgeous outfits everyday on the ITV show.

And Tuesday's look was no different as she donned a gorgeous Teatum Jones skirt with simple Temperly London knitted t-shirt.

The 37-year-old presenter stunned alongside co-star Phillip Schofield as she rocked the summery look.

Read more: Get Holly Willoughby's red dress seen on This Morning

 

The skirt is £110 from London designers Teatum Jones and she has paired it with the Temperly London jumper and some suede heels from high street shoe shop Office.

Holly is great at pairing high end with high street and often rocks high street shoes with designer label statement pieces on this morning.

Earlier in the week she wore a £296 LK Bennett dress with some simple nude strappy heels.

 

