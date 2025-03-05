Cadbury XL Easter eggs reduced to half price in early supermarket offer

5 March 2025, 17:14

Morrisons and a family breaking a chocolate Easter egg
Morrisons has confirmed a mega Easter egg deal for 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Leading supermarket Morrisons are already delivering incredible chocolate egg prices weeks before Easter weekend.

Easter 2025 isn't here until April but that doesn't mean you can't start preparing and Morrisons has a chocolate egg offer you can't ignore.

Delivering their customers a half price treat, the leading supermarket has slashed the costs of their extra large Cadbury eggs making them just £3.50.

The offer includes Dairy Milk, Creme Egg, Mini Eggs, Twirl and many more and allows customers at the supermarket to get ahead of the Easter rush as well as banking a lovely discount.

And it's not just Cadbury's eggs you can get the offer on as you can also buy Aero Bubbles Peppermint Milk Chocolate, M&M's Milk Chocolate Peanut, Galaxy Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs and Smarties Dinosaur along with many more.

Cadbury's Creme Eggs in the factory
Cadbury XL eggs are just some of the Easter treats in offer at the supermarket. Picture: Getty

However, there are two rules to qualify for the huge discount - firstly, you must buy two extra large eggs, so essentially two for the price of one. A single egg costs £6 and with this offer you can bag two for £7.

Secondly, you must be a member of Morrisons More Card, the supermarket's loyalty scheme which often allows shoppers to qualify for extra deals and cheaper prices on their weekly shop.

Excited by the Easter egg offer, fans on Facebook page Snack Reviews have praised the supermarket for the "brilliant price".

One shopper wrote: "Will be going Morrisons for my Easter Eggs!"

Another added: "I need to go get some!"

Morrisons has brought the offer in alongside their loyalty card
Morrisons has brought the offer in alongside their loyalty card. Picture: Getty

In other supermarkets, Aldi has cut prices on their Cadbury eggs too with the huge Mini Egg Easter treat now costing £4.95 instead of £5.99. They also have the smaller Cadbury eggs priced at just £1.45.

Asda has a multi buy offer on which includes buying four eggs from a selected range for just £11.96.

Tesco is also cutting prices on Cadbury Easter eggs offering a third off selected items.

Easter this year begins on Good Friday, the 18th April, and ends on Easter Monday on 21st April. This weekend is a four-day bank holiday for all of those living in the UK.

