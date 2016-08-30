HOW MUCH? Calculator Tells Us How Much Things Used To Cost 'Back In Our Day'

This new online tool tells you how much things used to cost and it goes to show that life really WAS better in the 70s...

We’ve all heard our grandparents and elderly nosey neighbours witter on about the good old days when a penny could buy you a bag of sweets and children washed behind their ears and respected their parents.

Well now a new fascinating calculator shows just how good things REALLY were back in the day.

The new online tool titled Back In My Day reveals just how much prices of property, groceries, cars and salaries have changed over the decades.

At just the click of a button, users can take their minds and their wallets back in time by entering a year and a UK region, to see how much things like groceries, bills, petrol and property use to cost.

For example, in 1960’s London a house would cost you just £2,189, a litre of fuel a mere 5p and your average grocery shop £90!

Not bad huh? But before you all go running for the nearest time machine, living in the past doesn’t always work out cheaper. The online math-wiz also shows how much the prices equate to in today’s money averaging the 1960’s house out at £45,969 (-77% lower) which is still cheaper, but a litre of fuel at £1.07 (3% higher) and a grocery shop at £18.94 (39% higher).



The website is the creation of British windows and flooring specialists, Hillary's using data from the Office of National Statistics, The AA, The Nationwide Building Society and National Archives.

Spokesperson for the company, Helen Turnbull has spoken out about the inspiration behind the invention saying: 'I’ve often reminisced about the times when penny sweets really cost a penny, while the older generation is forever wincing at the price of a meal out - let alone a mortgage.

'Thanks to this new tool, it’s now possible to easily see how costs today compare to back in my, my parent’s and my grandparent’s days.'

Can someone send us Doc's phone number please? We need to get ourselves a DeLorean time machine - we’ve got a few things to buy!