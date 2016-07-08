Can YOU Spot The Hidden Image In These Pictures?

We can tell a lot about your personality from this simple test...

These pictures may look like ordinary blocks of colour but if you look much closer you'll see some images hidden in them.

Can you see it? Well, apparently your ability to unravel each picture depends on whether you're an introvert or an extrovert.

It's thought that introverts are more likely to spot the hidden pictures due to their unique observation skills.