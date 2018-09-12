Celebs Go Dating star Nadia axed after she's exposed as cruel internet troll

Nadia Essex rose to fame as the matchmaker who whips celebrities into shape before sending them out on a string of dates.

Celebs Go Dating suspended Nadia from filming the show for the rest of the series, after the 36-year-old dating expert was revealed to have set up secret social media accounts to troll people online.

A TV source told The Sun: “Nadia has been suspended from the show until further notice and won’t be appearing on the rest of the series.

“Bosses have made the decision following an investigation into Nadia’s use of social media.

“She was found to be setting up fake accounts to troll certain users – which is something that won’t be tolerated.”

Nadia has fronted the show since it began back in 2016, and had co-hosted with Eden Blackman until he quit the series over their ongoing feud.

Filming the new series is already underway, with the likes of Love Island's Olivia Attwood and Eyal Booker confirmed, as well as The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Sims.

Its believed the show will now be looking for a new dating expert as Nadia's suspension will begin with immediate effect.

A spokeswoman for Celebs Go Dating told to The Sun: “Nadia has been suspended following improper use of social media" while Nadia is yet to comment on the news.