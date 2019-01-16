New survey finds a fifth of people would break the law to get their hands on chocolate

A Wonka Bar from the film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: PA

A study by the British Heart foundation has found some surprising lengths that UK citizens would go to for a sweet treat if it were banned.

The British Heart foundation discovered how far Brits would go for chocolate in a recent survey.

The research which was in aid of their February initiative Dechox, their latest campaign where they are asking people to quit chocolate for a month to raise money.

We Brits love our chocolate. Picture: British Heart Foundation

The research which was carried out on 3,635 participants found that 19% would be willing to break the law if there was a ration or ban on chocolate.

It also found that a quarter of the women surveyed eat chocolate more than once a day.

If anything we're surprised that number isn't higher! We are certainly a nation of chocolate lovers, after all chocolate goes hand in hand with a nice cup of tea.

But would you LEAVE the country entirely if chocolate was banned?

Could you live in a Britain without chocolate? Picture: PA

According to the research 5% would which if applied to the whole country would see an exodus of 2.7 million people for the love of the sweet stuff.

Another shocking stat was that 14% of those surveyed would be happy to pay over £20 for a small chocolate bar if the product was heavily rationed.

Dan Field who is Head of Dechox at the British Heart Foundation said:

“It’s no surprise to learn that we’re a nation of chocolate lovers but it was startling to see the law-breaking lengths people will go to get their chocolate fix."



“Dechox is the perfect challenge for chocoholics up and down the UK to put their will power to the test. It’s important to remember that Dechox is a bit of fun but it could be a great way to help cut your chocolate cravings and fund the British Heart Foundation’s vital research into heart and circulatory conditions, which affects around seven million people in the UK.”