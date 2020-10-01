See inside the world’s first Chocolate Orange themed hotel room

1 October 2020, 12:36

You can stay in a chocolate orange themed room this Christmas
You can stay in a chocolate orange themed room this Christmas. Picture: Club Med

Guests can sleep on a chocolate orange inspired bed and spend their holiday eating Christmas desserts.

With Christmas right around the corner, you might already be dreaming about all the festive chocolates you’ll soon be tucking into.

Well, now you can take things one step further by booking to stay in a room themed entirely around a chocolate orange.

La Rosière resort in France hasn’t scrimped on the decor, with a bed that will literally make you feel like a chocolate orange.

It features blue and orange pillows and massive replicas of the choco segments on the headboard.

This chocolate orange themed room is in France
This chocolate orange themed room is in France. Picture: Club Med

If that wasn’t enough, the room also has a real Christmas tree in the corner with chocolate orange baubles and stockings packed with chocolate orange snacks.

There is even a chocolate bar-themed desk and chocolate-scented toilet roll.

Guests will also be treated to daily truffles, hot chocolates and can order chocolate orange themed cocktails.

There’s also a VIP menu in case the sweet desserts start running low.

No opening date has been confirmed by Club Med, but the room is currently being created at the new resort.

La Rosière resort is in the French Alps
La Rosière resort is in the French Alps. Picture: Club Med

Prices for the room itself will start from £93pp per night, but this will need to be booked as part of a wider all-inclusive package at the ski resort.

A week’s stay at La Rosiere - which is situated on the picturesque French Alps - starts from £1,300. You can find out more on the Club Med La Rosière website.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing the Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to France due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Shire living room looks like the Gryffindor common room
The North Shire living room looks like the Gryffindor common room. Picture: The North Shire

Meanwhile, if you wanted a staycation here in Britain, why not try a Gryffindor themed cottage in Liverton, North Yorkshire.

Complete with huge four poster wooden beds, red curtains and a grand stone fireplace, The North Shire was designed by entrepreneur Carol Cavendish.

Explaining her motive behind The Dorm, she said: "Today when there’s so much fear around the pandemic, people are looking for ways they can step back from reality for a short time and be comforted in a world of make-believe which is just what The Dorm aims to do along with our other accommodation."

