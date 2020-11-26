Mum shares incredible balloon game for parents who 'can't afford a huge pile of gifts' this Christmas

26 November 2020, 17:05

The mum shared the tip to Facebook (centre: stock image)
The mum shared the tip to Facebook (centre: stock image). Picture: Facebook/Getty

A mum has shared a genius tip for parents struggling to afford gifts this Christmas - and all you'll need is some balloons.

Mum-of-two Hannah Stocker has shared an incredible tip for parents who can't afford a 'huge pile of presents' this Christmas, revealing that she plays a fun balloon game with her kids.

Read more: The Netflix 'secret codes' that unlock your favourite family Christmas films

Sharing the idea on Facebook, she revealed that the game was hugely popular with her sons Leo and Charlie last year.

She wrote: "If anyone out there is struggling for money this year, I just wanted to share this with you..

"Last year I felt guilty that I couldn't provide that huge pile of presents for my boys, that I wanted to, so I decided to cover the floor with balloons to hide the lack of presents, which worked a treat.

Hannah has been branded a 'super mum' for her idea
Hannah has been branded a 'super mum' for her idea. Picture: Facebook

"Some of the balloons had the boys names on them and when they found their balloons they popped them and inside were coins ranging from 20p to £1 and a surprise £5 note.

Read more: Martin Lewis issues gift card warning to Christmas and Black Friday shoppers

"I also brought them a money box that counted the money as they put it in. They each had £50 in total".

Hannah, who used eco-friendly balloons for the game, revealed that her sons had asked her to do the balloon game again this Christmas.

Many Facebook users rushed to praise Hannah for the idea, with one writing: "What an amazing idea, your a super mum."

Another added: "Things have got a bit crazy money wise for presents, so this is something to ensure kids have fun.

"Thanks for sharing this great idea and I hope you have a magical Christmas."

NOW READ:

Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A festive hamper is a wonderful gift to send to a loved one you can't see this Christmas

Christmas gifts for foodies: Delicious food and drink hampers to send to loved ones

Christmas

The Dress In Gown is perfect for virtual Christmas parties

You can now buy a 'Dress-IN-Gown' to look your best at virtual Christmas parties
'Giant rats' could be set to invade UK homes this Christmas (stock images)

Millions of 'starving giant rats' could 'invade UK homes this Christmas'

News

Martin Lewis has urged the public to reconsider buying gift cards as presents

Martin Lewis issues gift card warning to Christmas and Black Friday shoppers

Trending on Heart

Many of us will be watching festive films with our families in the coming weeks

The Netflix 'secret codes' that unlock your favourite family Christmas films

TV & Movies

Gemma Collins has opened up about suffering a devastating third miscarriage

Gemma Collins reveals she suffered devastating third miscarriage in open letter to Meghan Markle

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity will be coming to an end a lot sooner than you thought

I'm A Celebrity confirm finale will air next week as show is cut short

TV & Movies

Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix on 25 December

The new films and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2020

TV & Movies

Celebs Go Dating is back for 2021

Celebs Go Dating line-up revealed - including Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry

TV & Movies

Phillip was left tearful as Margaret called in to the show

Phillip Schofield in tears as 'lonely and isolated' pensioner asks for someone to go on a walk with her

This Morning