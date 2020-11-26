Mum shares incredible balloon game for parents who 'can't afford a huge pile of gifts' this Christmas

A mum has shared a genius tip for parents struggling to afford gifts this Christmas - and all you'll need is some balloons.

Mum-of-two Hannah Stocker has shared an incredible tip for parents who can't afford a 'huge pile of presents' this Christmas, revealing that she plays a fun balloon game with her kids.

Sharing the idea on Facebook, she revealed that the game was hugely popular with her sons Leo and Charlie last year.

She wrote: "If anyone out there is struggling for money this year, I just wanted to share this with you..

"Last year I felt guilty that I couldn't provide that huge pile of presents for my boys, that I wanted to, so I decided to cover the floor with balloons to hide the lack of presents, which worked a treat.

Hannah has been branded a 'super mum' for her idea. Picture: Facebook

"Some of the balloons had the boys names on them and when they found their balloons they popped them and inside were coins ranging from 20p to £1 and a surprise £5 note.

"I also brought them a money box that counted the money as they put it in. They each had £50 in total".

Hannah, who used eco-friendly balloons for the game, revealed that her sons had asked her to do the balloon game again this Christmas.

Many Facebook users rushed to praise Hannah for the idea, with one writing: "What an amazing idea, your a super mum."

Another added: "Things have got a bit crazy money wise for presents, so this is something to ensure kids have fun.

"Thanks for sharing this great idea and I hope you have a magical Christmas."

