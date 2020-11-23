How to embrace Christmas 2020's coolest trend, a grey tree and dusky pink baubles

Lilah gives her top tips for mixing up your Christmas tree in 2020. Picture: Lilah Parsons

By Lilah Parsons

2020 is a year like no other, so what better time to mix things up by changing your Christmas theme from traditional to something totally different?

I absolutely love decorating my flat at Christmas, and I put a lot of thought into making my tree look perfect.

To be honest, I actually think that my flat looks best when there’s a Christmas tree in the corner!

Usually I like to keep it simple and elegant, turning to my preferred colour scheme of white and silver, and I’m not afraid to add on a spritz of fake snow on to the branches, either.

But this year I’ve decided to try something different and will be seeing how I get on with a winter grey coloured tree and new subtle colourful style baubles from wilko.

The winter grey coloured Christmas Tree, available from wilko. Picture: wilko

After the year we’ve had, I think it’s a good idea to do whatever we can to make things as special as possible without breaking the bank.

When I saw the trendy grey hue of wilko’s twilight winter grey Christmas tree, I was impressed with how sophisticated it looked and decided it would be a stylish addition to my home this winter.

I'm in love with this stylish bauble shaped like a wine glass. Picture: Lilah Parsons

It is incredibly chic, and my existing baubles will look gorgeous hanging on it. I was also thrilled with the baubles that are shaped like wine glasses. This glamourous pink beaded hanging bauble is a great find too and really suits the colour tone of the Christmas tree.

The cocktail kisses beaded hanging bauble is a must-have. Picture: Lilah Parsons

To finish it off I’ve added these sparkly set of Christmas parcels that will look fabulous underneath the tree before the presents start to build up.

The Christmas parcels fill in the space before the presents arrive. Picture: Lilah Parsons

There will be fewer Christmas parties to go to this year, but these kitsch ornaments mean that the party is definitely still happening… on the tree!

Throughout December I’ll be making the most of small opportunities to celebrate, including putting up and decorating my tree!

I’ll enjoy getting dressed up, and will pour myself a nice drink, and turn up Heart Xmas to really get me in the mood.

All ready to put on Heart Xmas and get singing those Christmas songs. Picture: Lilah Parsons

Lilah’s top tips

Do something different - Tired of getting the same Christmas tree and decorations out of the loft each year? 2020 is the year to really mix it up! There's loads of choice of tree styles and colours, hanging decorations, and ornaments to really make this Christmas extra special.

Make the most of it – it’s a new kind of Christmas, but it’s still Christmas! We’ll be spending more time indoors but what better excuse do you need to get glammed up and indulge in the spirit of the season, around your stylish Christmas tree and decorations!

Go all out - you don’t have to break the bank to make add something different to your colour scheme this Christmas, just by adding different sizes and shaped decorations, along with light-up parcels will give that extra Christmas sparkle.

