Shoppers divided over rainbow Christmas Tree branded 'giant feather duster'

Would you choose this bright rainbow Christmas Tree over the traditional design? Picture: Asda

By Alice Dear

If you're looking to get experimental with your Christmas Tree this year, look no further.

With Christmas less than 100 days away, people are slowly starting to plan their festive celebrations.

Christmas decorations, present wrapping and ornaments are already on sale across many shops, and most of them follow the usual gold, silver, red and green colour scheme.

However, one supermarket have decided to mix things up this year and are selling a rainbow coloured Christmas Tree.

READ MORE: Gucci is selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600, and people have a lot to say

The rainbow Christmas Tree is from Asda and will set you back £50. Picture: Asda

Asda are selling the 5ft fake fir tree for £50, and you can even buy it now.

The tree is the classic shape and texture of your usual Christmas Tree, but is instead coloured with bright shades of red, yellow, blue, purple and green.

And to say that the unique Christmas Tree has divided opinions among shoppers is an understatement.

Some are loving the bright and colourful twist on Christmas, while others have branded it a 'giant feather duster'.

One person commented on the tree: "I actually want one. Will be keeping an eye out for these bad boys", while another added: "I want one of them!"

However, others have called it "vile" and "so NOT Christmas".

READ NOW: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home