Shoppers divided over rainbow Christmas Tree branded 'giant feather duster'

24 September 2020, 14:47

Would you choose this bright rainbow Christmas Tree over the traditional design?
Would you choose this bright rainbow Christmas Tree over the traditional design? Picture: Asda
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

If you're looking to get experimental with your Christmas Tree this year, look no further.

With Christmas less than 100 days away, people are slowly starting to plan their festive celebrations.

Christmas decorations, present wrapping and ornaments are already on sale across many shops, and most of them follow the usual gold, silver, red and green colour scheme.

However, one supermarket have decided to mix things up this year and are selling a rainbow coloured Christmas Tree.

READ MORE: Gucci is selling 'grass-stained' jeans for £600, and people have a lot to say

The rainbow Christmas Tree is from Asda and will set you back £50
The rainbow Christmas Tree is from Asda and will set you back £50. Picture: Asda

Asda are selling the 5ft fake fir tree for £50, and you can even buy it now.

The tree is the classic shape and texture of your usual Christmas Tree, but is instead coloured with bright shades of red, yellow, blue, purple and green.

And to say that the unique Christmas Tree has divided opinions among shoppers is an understatement.

Some are loving the bright and colourful twist on Christmas, while others have branded it a 'giant feather duster'.

One person commented on the tree: "I actually want one. Will be keeping an eye out for these bad boys", while another added: "I want one of them!"

However, others have called it "vile" and "so NOT Christmas".

READ NOW: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm?

Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm? New rules explained

This wedding invite has gone viral

'Outrageous' wedding invite bans face masks and offers ‘cough room’
If you've been having more bad dreams lately, you're not alone

The most common nightmares in Britain revealed... and they might not mean what you think
The Jobs Support Scheme has been introduced

What is the Jobs Support Scheme and how does it work?

News

Couples have been left confused over the definition of an 'established relationship'

What is an established relationship?

News

Trending on Heart

Aedan Duckworth has been recast in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks recasts Ollie Morgans as Aedan Duckworth leaves

TV & Movies

Captain Tom's life is set to be made into a new film

Captain Tom Moore signs 'seven-figure' film deal - and wants Michael Caine to play him

TV & Movies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a newborn baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik baby: Couple reveal details in adorable Instagram post

Celebrities

A new batch of emojis is coming to your phone

200 new emojis will be released next year that perfectly sum up 2020
Supermarkets have given updates on their social distancing

Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Aldi reveal how strict new lockdown restrictions affect shoppers