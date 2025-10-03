Christmas Gift Guide 2025: What to buy your loved ones this festive season

Christmas Gift Guide 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Don't know what to get your loved ones this year for Christmas? Whether they're sporty, into tech or just need a pampering - here's some of our top picks!

Christmas Gifts for the adventurers

Fleeces from Columbia

Fleeces from Columbia. Picture: PH

Key features:

Men's: A versatile half-snap fleece from the Icons collection. It is a true classic and it is perfect for travelling, commuting or any other adventure.

A versatile half-snap fleece from the Icons collection. It is a true classic and it is perfect for travelling, commuting or any other adventure. Women's: This product was designed without any PFAS (Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances), also known as 'forever chemicals'. Instead, we use a DWR finish that allows your gear to repel water without harming the environment.

Fleece from Cotswold Outdoor

Ayacucho Womens Tenby Half Zip Fleece. Picture: PH

Key features:

Made from recycled polyester, this sherpa fleece is ready to accompany you on all kinds of adventures.

The high collar and elasticated cuffs on the sleeves and hem keep the wind at bay.

With a slightly roomier fit, practical half-zip, and sealable side pockets, this fleece is as functional as it is comfortable.

Coolbox by Coleman

Coleman® Pro 25QT Cooler Box. Picture: PH

Key features:

Keeps 3.5 Days of Ice: High-quality PU full-foam insulation in both Lid & Body delivers serious cold retention to keep drinks and food cold for up to 3.5 days; perfect for camping, picnics and festivals

Built for Toughness: The ice box has a durable exterior made from tough HDPE plastic; built tough for rugged conditions

Fully-Insulated - Extra thick walls and lid, with a robust single-handed metal latch provides performance and style, without compromising on quality

Easy Transport: adjustable shoulder strap and molded carry spots to take anywhere outdoors

Patagonia Fleece from Trekitt

Patagonia Fleece from Trekitt. Picture: PH

Keys features:

100% recycled polyester fleece

Full-zip configuration

Zipped chest pocket

Yeti Mug from Trekitt

YETI Rambler 35oz Straw Mug Cherry Blossom. Picture: PH

Key features:

Built to house 35 ounces of your favourite cold beverages, this is one hefty hydrator.

Supremely insulated and made with an elevated handle and a cup holder-compatible design, it goes best with overly large cold brews, cross-country trips, and absolutely massive mocktails.

And with our fan-favourite Straw Lid, you can say goodbye to single-use plastic straws.

Christmas Gifts for the sporty

Massage Ball Set by Les Mills

LES MILLS Massage Ball Set. Picture: PH

Key features:

With two different levels of density, you can choose the firmness you need to relieve all types of muscle tension and pain.

Use the firm 50 degree ball to target large muscle groups like the glutes, hamstrings, hip flexors, quads, and lats.

The medium density 35 degree ball is ideal for the pectorals, shoulders, traps, and calves.

These massage balls also target smaller muscles, such as the forearms, palms, and feet.

Smartband by Les Mills

SMARTBAND EXTREME™ by Les Mills. Picture: PH

Key features:

This unique band was designed for the dynamic core training of LES MILLS CORE™ and is the perfect match for ab, butt and leg toning.

The consistent resistance will help you improve technique and train in the impact zone.

The flat band won’t slip and the compressible rubber handles provide optimal comfort and grip.

Running accessories from Silva

Running accessories from Silva. Picture: PH

Key features:

The vest is made of soft lightweight ripstop nylon and thin, breathable mesh, featuring multiple smart pockets and straps for your running poles. Strive Fly is available in four sizes (XS-L) and three colors: black, green, and rose.

Use the waist belt for short runs or as a complement to your running vest. The belt has multiple pockets with and without zippers, comes in 5 sizes, and has a low weight starting from 64 g.

Adjustable Dumbbells from Johnson Fitness & Wellness

BowFlex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. Picture: PH

Key features:

Space-saving design: Get more workout in less space by replacing 15 sets of weights with one. SelectTech’s all-in-one systems let you up the challenge without needing multiple weights.

5 to 52.5 lbs. per dumbbell: Selection dials easily take you from one exercise to the next, adjusting from 5 to 52.5 pounds per dumbbell.

Adaptive weight recommendations: The JRNY® app syncs with SelectTech dumbbells and remembers how much weight you lifted today so it can make informed weight and workout recommendations tomorrow.

Trainers by Ronhill

Men's Freedom Ultra. Picture: PH

Key features:

True-Fit

Knitted tongue/collar

OC1 MICHELIN Outsole

MATRYX® EVO Upper

Super Critical Midsole

Sturdy heel cup

Christmas Gifts for the fashionista

Boots by Sorel

Sorel's Women's ONA AVE™ BOOT LACE Waterproof Lace-Up Boots. Picture: PH

Key features:

Versatile and comfy lace-up boots

A fashion forward take on a classic boot with D-ring metal hardware and a handy zip for easy-on and off

Underfoot the cushioned midsole and rugged outsole provide comfort and grip, even in wet weather

Jewellery by Matchbox

Jewellery by Matchbox. Picture: PH

Key features:

The BILLIE beaded huggie is the essential ear accessory. Whether you want to wear it on your lobe, or on the upper part of your ear, this earring looks perfect anywhere.

Paved with multi-coloured cubic zirconia stones, the LEVI huggie hoop earring is perfect for adding a splash of colour and sparkle to your everyday look.

Christmas Gifts for the beauty lover

Water Flosser by Spotlight Oral Care

Water Flosser by Spotlight Oral Care. Picture: PH

Key features:

Reduces bad breath & gum inflammation

3 Operating modes - Gentle / Clean / Pulse

Hydro Gravity Ball for a 360° cleaning experience

New larger water tank, easy to refill

UV-C LED Steriliser to eliminate harmful bacteria in water

Make-up by No.7

Pro-Artist Makeup by No.7. Picture: PH

Key features:

Pro Artist Luxe Powder Blush: A silky, healthy-looking pop of colour that lasts.

Pro Artist Gilded Glimmer Cream Eyeshadow: All-in-one cream colour, for impact without the effort.

Pro Artist Soft Glow Powder Bronzer: Lightweight, bronzed warmth for a sun-kissed finish.

Pro Artist Moisture Muse Lipstick: Buildable, sheer perfection for hydrated, luminous lips.

Bath and body products by Arran of Scotland

Bath and body products by Arran of Scotland. Picture: PH

Key features:

Arran of Scotland use mineral-rich Arran water to make our Bath, Body & Home Collections.

Their fragrance first approach ensures a unique and unforgettable experience with every use.

Every product is expertly crafted on the unspoiled Isle of Arran.

Products from Neal's Yard Remedies

Products from Neal's Yard Remedies. Picture: PH

Featured products:

NEAL’S YARD REMEMDIES Balancing Candle

NEAL’S YARD REMEMDIES Take a Moment Hand Duo Garden Mint & Bergamot

NEAL's YARD REMEDIES Goodnight Pillow Mist

NEAL’S YARD REMEMDIES Wonder & Joy Aroma Diffuser

NEAL’S YARD REMEMDIES Me Time Ritual

Perfume from Perfume Direct

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum. Picture: PH

Key features:

I Want Choo by Jimmy Choo is an amber floral fragrance for women. A sparkling floral oriental scent perfect for the glamorous and trendy woman.

The composition of this Eau de Parfum changes from notes of velvety peach and vanilla to a floral twist of jasmine and red spider lily.

A burst of fruity notes combines the sparkling citrus of mandarin juice and contrasting smooth, velvety peach. The perfume is named after the slogan of this house's fashion collection.

Collagen by Vital Proteins

Collagen by Vital Proteins. Picture: PH

Key features:

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen 221g is a marine collagen supplement that's designed to boost your collagen intake and to help promote a youthful appearance. It's incredibly easy to use - simply add 2 tablespoons to hot or cold liquids, such as coffees or smoothies.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder 567g is an unflavoured collagen peptides powder, designed to help promote a youthful appearance. It's incredibly easy to use - simply add 2-4 tablespoons to hot or cold liquids, such as coffees or smoothies.

Christmas Gifts for the tech-obsessed

Toucan Video Doorbell

Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell V3 with Chime. Picture: PH

Key features:

Instant Push Notifications – Receive real-time alerts for motion events and when the doorbell is pressed from the Toucan app, keeping you informed no matter where you are.

Two-Way Talk – Speak to who’s at the door, whether you’re at home or away.

High-Quality Video – Enjoy clear and sharp video, ensuring a full view of your doorstep at all times.

Long-Lasting Battery – Designed for efficiency, the 5200mAh battery provides reliable performance for extended periods between charges.

Christmas Gifts for the home

Personalised gifts from Vistaprint

Personalised gifting by VistaPrint. Picture: PH

Key features:

Personalise cushions, signs, posters, clothing, bags, calendars and much, much more

Slippers by Heatons

Slippers by Heatons. Picture: PH

Key features:

Cadi is a Spanish Merino sheepskin slipper with a half back heel and a robust sole, that is handcrafted in Europe.

Sheepskin is renowned globally as one of the best natural materials to keep you warm, dry and temperature regulated.

PJs from Boux Avenue

PJs from Boux Avenue. Picture: PH

Features items:

Striped modal pyjama set - Red Mix

Striped Christmas pyjamas in a bag - Candy Pink

Ribbed modal pyjama trousers - Cream

Floral gingham cotton pyjama shorties in a bag - Blue Mix

Stripe jacquard satin pyjama set - Oyster

Dobby cotton pyjama set - White

Pyjamas and loungewear from Pretty You London

Pyjamas and loungewear from Pretty You London. Picture: PH

Key features:

Pyjamas: Poly-cotton blend for breathability with durability

Loungewear: Full-length jogger trousers, this set effortlessly combines comfort with elegance

Wellbeing Set by Neuroscent

Wellbeing Set by Neuroscent. Picture: PH

Key features:

This premium collection of Six Signature Essential Oil Blends invites you to pause, reset and return to your most vibrant self.

Science-backed and 100% natural botanical formulas support your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Kettle and Toaster by Smeg

Smeg kettle and toaster. Picture: PH

Key features:

Toaster: Toasts 4 slices at once, reheat toast quickly and easily, special function for perfectly toasted bagels, defrost function thaws bread quickly, handy removable tray lets you dispose of crumbs easily

Toasts 4 slices at once, reheat toast quickly and easily, special function for perfectly toasted bagels, defrost function thaws bread quickly, handy removable tray lets you dispose of crumbs easily Kettle: 1.7 litre – make up to 7 cups of tea or coffee, 3000 watt power output, water level indicator shows when you need to refill, 360 degree connection for left or right handed use, limescale filter improves the quality of your drinks

Bedding from Tielle

Shop now: Microstripe 400 Thread Count Bedlinen Set

Microstripe 400 Thread Count Bedlinen Set. Picture: PH

Key features:

This has been the bedding of choice for 5-star hotels COMO Metropolitan and COMO The Halkin

The narrow stripe pattern adds a chic twist to the 400 thread count fabric that is loved by hotels and customers alike

Heated blanket from Bedsure

Heated blanket from Bedsure. Picture: PH

Key features:

Customisable Warmth: 6 heating levels and 10 time-settings powered by advanced heating wire technology for fast, consistent, and precise temperature control.

Safer & More Reliable: Tested in Bedsure’s Intertek-Recognised Satellite Lab with 74 safety checks beyond UL standards. ETL & FCC certified with default 8-hour auto shut-off for complete peace of mind.

Softness & Durability: 240 GSM flannel top + 200 GSM premium sherpa for ultra-soft touch on both sides. Neat stitching ensures stronger seams and long-lasting quality. Machine washable with fade-resistant dyeing.

Energy-Saving: Operates at just 130W on standard 120V AC outlets—about 1/30th the energy consumption of traditional heaters.

Tableware by Cornishware

Tableware by Cornishware. Picture: PH

Key features:

Set Includes: 4x Adder Green Lunch Plate, 4x Adder Green Side Plate 18cm, 4x Adder Green Cereal Bowl

With 20% off vs buying the items individually, this set is great value and the perfect way to start or add to your Cornishware collection. All our plates and bowls are hand decorated in our West Country pottery.

Christmas gifts for kids

Build your own Volcano from National Geographic. Picture: National Geographic

Key features:

Kit comes with everything to build and paint their own volcano which erupts!

Recommended age 8+

No Brainer. Picture: Heart

Key features: