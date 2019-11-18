What to buy your fitness obsessed friend or family member this Christmas

Here's what your fitness obsessed friend or family member would love this Christmas. Picture: Getty

From gym bunnies, to cyclists, to runners and swimmers, we've got gift ideas for everyone.

By Alice Dear

Whether you have a friend looking to get into shape in the new year, or a parent or sibling into their fitness, we've got all the best gifts to give this festive season.

From fitness tracking accessories to the best wireless headphones on the market, and the must-have gym essentials, here's what to buy your fitness obsessed friend or family member this Christmas:

Jabra Elite Sport wireless headphones, £199.99

What are they? Jabra’s Elite Sport wireless headphones are created to give you incredible sound quality through any type of workout you’re in to. They have up to 4.5 hours of battery time and come with a charging case which carries an additional nine hours.

Perfect for? Runners and gym bunnies.

Jabra’s Elite Sport wireless headphones, £199.99. Picture: Jabra

Cycling accessories, from £7.99

What are they? No cyclist is prepared without the proper accessories. Keep warm with gloves and base layers and stay safe with strong LED lights.

Perfect for? Cyclists, obviously.

Cycling accessories, from £7.99. Picture: Decathlon

Domyos Pilates and Toning Dumbells, £12.99

What are they? Bring the gym to your house with these dumbbells that can help you strengthen your back, shoulders and biceps. Available in a variety of weights.

Perfect for? Someone planning on transforming their body in the new year.

Domyos Pilates and Toning Dumbells, £12.99. Picture: Decathalon

Non-Slip Yoga Mat with Position Line, £29.95

What is it? A simple yet practical yoga mat perfect for getting zen or support during your HIIT workout.

Perfect for? Gym bunnies and yoga lovers.

Non-Slip Yoga Mat with Position Line. Picture: Visibly Fit

Love Leggings, £28.00

What are they? Love Leggings are perfect for any fitness-obsessed pal you have in your life. They’re high quality as well as stylish, comfortable and non-see-through so you can exercise with confidence.

Perfect for? Everyone! Cyclists, runners, gym bunnies.

Love Leggings, £28.00. Picture: Love Leggings

Xceed Titanium Mirror Goggles, £49.99

What are they? Hailed the “coolest swimming goggles in the world”, the titanium XCEED goggles have been designed and worn by Michael Phelps. These swish goggles feature 180 degree panoramic vision and a super lightweight robust titanium frame.

Perfect for? The swimmer in your life.

Xceed Titanium Mirror Goggles, £49.99. Picture: Michael Phelps

Kiss the Moon’s DREAM Night Cream for Feet, £26.00

What is it? Anyone who likes to work up a sweat knows it is also important to rejuvenate your body after a workout. Made from 100 per cent natural products, the Night Cream for Feet helps ease tired legs and heals the skin on your feet while you sleep. Kiss the Moon also have a Bath Before Bed Boxset which will help you sleep after a particularly gruelling day.

Perfect for? Runners and hikers that also appreciate a pamper.

Kiss the Moon’s DREAM Night Cream for Feet, £26.00. Picture: Kiss The Moon

Invisibobble POWER - the strong grip hair ring, £5.95

What are they? Hairbands with a twist. Keep your hair out of your face and in a secure style during a workout without the worry of kinks.

Perfect for? Anyone with hair long enough to tie up.

Invisibobble POWER - the strong grip hair ring, £5.95. Picture: Boots

AfterShokz Aeropex wireless headphones, £149.95

What are they? The clever AfterShokz Aeropex wireless headphones use bone conduction technology that transmits audio waves to the skull instead of into your eardrums, which means whether you’re running or cycling, you can stay alert to traffic while enjoying your favourite tunes or podcast.

Perfect for? Runners and cyclists as they allow you to stay safe on the roads.

AfterShokz Aeropex wireless headphones, £149.95. Picture: AfterShokz

Targus Work + Play Fitness 15.6" Laptop Backpack, £64.99

What is it? A super clever bag created for those heading straight to work after the gym, or vice versa. Targus has created a bag that will fit your laptop and work supplies, along with your trainers, clothes and a gym towel. With a comfortable design, detachable laundry bag, and plenty of pockets, this is a must-have for people who workout during their work week.

Perfect for? Fitness fanatics on the go.

Targus Work + Play Fitness 15.6" Laptop Backpack, £64.99. Picture: Targus

Red Original Insulated Steel Water Bottle, £25.00

What is it? This is THE reusable water bottle for all fitness fanatics out there. Keeping it’s contents cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, it’s the perfect way to cool down after and during any kind of workout. Also, you’ll be helping the planet by ditching those awful plastic bottles.

Perfect for? Anyone who likes to get a sweat on and cares about the environment.

Red Original Insulated Steel Water Bottle, £25.00. Picture: Red Original

The Camden Watch Company Backpack, £125

What is it? A stylish and practical backpack made from waxed canvas by Victorian watch designers The Camden Watch Company. Extremely durable with smart storage for fitness fanatics on the go.

Perfect for? Hikers and cyclists.

The Camden Watch Company Backpack, £125. Picture: The Camden Watch Company

Fitbit Charge 3, £129.99

What is it? The Fitbit Charge 3 is the number one fitness tracker, and it’s now better than ever. The personalised insights will allow you to get the most out of your workouts and monitor your overall health.

Perfect for? Anyone looking to get the most out of their workouts, no matter what it is.