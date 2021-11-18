Dream job lets you drink mulled wine and review Christmas markets

Christmas markets are back, and this is your chance to review some of the biggest ones in Europe. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

If you're favourite part of the festive season is seeing Christmas markets popping up across the country, this role is made for you.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You can now get hired to drink mulled wine and visit Christmas markets across the Europe.

Yes, you read that right. A very special job is currently available for all you festive fanatics out there – but the closing date for applications is just around the corner.

The masters behind the opportunity is Premier Inn, who will be sending five lucky applicants to review Christmas markets in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin or Frankfurt.

Applicants will have their travel covered for the trip, as well as their hotel stay – at a Premier Inn – and even spending money to make sure you experience every thing these markets have to offer.

The company will pay for your travel and hotel accommodation in exchange for feedback about the festive pop-ups. Picture: Getty

In return, the team are simply looking for you to report back, sharing your experience of the various market destinations.

You'll also be required to take a load of pictures of the markets – from the stalls to the fairy lights and the decorations – to help portray the experience.

Premier Inn will provide spending money to ensure you can experience every thing the Christmas markets have to offer. Picture: Getty

All of the information you bring back will be used in a report by Premier Inn on the best locations for visiting Christmas markets.

If you're crazy about Christmas, the application process should be easy as Premier Inn is simply requesting people tell them about their last visit to a Christmas market and what they most enjoyed about it.

There is a limit of 250 words, which may be tricky if you've got a lot to say about Christmas.

Applications close on November 28, so make sure you get yours in on time!

Read more Christmas content: