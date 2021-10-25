'I'll never tell my two-year-old daughter about Santa because I don't want to lie'

25 October 2021, 11:36 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 11:38

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has said she will never tell her two-year-old daughter about Santa.

A mum from Australia has revealed that she will never pretend Santa is real to her two-year-old daughter.

Talking to Kidspot in Oz, Charlotte admitted she will tell her little one the truth about Father Christmas from the get go as she doesn’t want to lie to her.

While the mum-of-one loves decorating the tree and cooking a big roast, she isn’t a fan of the tradition of Santa visiting on Christmas Eve.

A woman has revealed why she will never pretend Santa is real
A woman has revealed why she will never pretend Santa is real. Picture: Getty Images

Explaining the reason behind her unusual choice, Charlotte said her family didn’t have much money growing up, so while her friends had been given lavish gifts from Santa, she felt ‘forgotten’.

“I never received anything that other children had. It really affected me and made me believe Santa had forgotten me. I don’t want my child to believe that,” she told Kidspot.

“I want to be able to have an open and honest relationship with her. I don’t want her to feel left out.”

Charlotte went on to say that she decided long before she had children that she would never want to lie to them about Father Christmas.

A woman has revealed she never wants to tell her kids about Santa
A woman has revealed she never wants to tell her kids about Santa. Picture: Getty Images

When her two-year-old daughter was born, she became more set in her way.

While she doesn’t believe parents are actively harming their kids by pretending that Santa, she believes it will be ‘better in the long run if they tell their children the truth.’

Charlotte will also never lie about the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy, adding: “I’ve delved into a lot of reading about whether it was a good thing to be honest to your kids.

“From what I read, it’s better to be honest.”

The average age to find out the truth about Santa is eight
The average age to find out the truth about Santa is eight. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after a study last year revealed that the average age children stop believing in Santa is eight.

Carried out by psychologist Professor Chris Boyle, from the University of Exeter, UK, The Exeter Santa Survey asked people when they found out the truth and how it affected them.

Boyle received 1,200 responses, with a third of those surveyed reporting feeling upset when they discovered Santa wasn't real, while 15% felt betrayed by their parents and 10% felt angry.

Around 30% also said that their trust in adults had been affected by the Father Christmas ‘lie’.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

What would you do if you were faced with this on your flight?

Outrage as plane passenger drapes long hair down the back of seat
Is Toy Story your favourite family film?

Toy Story voted the most loved family film of all time

Here's where Holly Willoughby's outfit is from?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather look skirt from the highstreet

Celebrities

You and your family will love seeing glorious Kenwood House lit up for Christmas

Christmas at Kenwood: Don't miss the incredible winter light show your whole family will love

Events

These are the best pumpkin carving ideas of 2021

Pumpkin carving ideas 2021: Cool templates, easy faces, throwing-up pumpkin and more

Trending on Heart

Ben Aldridge is in the new drama The Long Call

Ben Aldridge's age, career and partner revealed

TV & Movies

The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

TV & Movies

See the full cast for The Long Call

The Long Call cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

MAFS's Melissa and Bryce have become parents

Married At First Sight Australia's Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven welcome TWINS

TV & Movies

When is Waterloo Road returning?

When is Waterloo Road returning to the BBC?

TV & Movies

All the new November Netflix releases

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in November

TV & Movies

Nico Reynolds made his UK TV debut on This Morning

Who is This Morning chef Nico Reynolds?

This Morning

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her Halloween-filled weekend

Stacey Solomon and kids wear matching Halloween outfits for adorable new photos

Celebrities

Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner split on MAFS Australia

Married At First Sight Australia: What really happened with Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner?

TV & Movies

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at wedding

Celebrities

James Michael Tyler has passed away

Friends stars pay tribute to Gunther actor James Michael Tyler after he dies aged 59

TV & Movies

What happens to Theo at the end of You season three?

Does Theo die in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Who plays Matthew in You?

Who plays Matthew in You season 3 and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Who plays Gil in You season 2?

Who plays Gil in You and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

My Name is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of My Name are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies