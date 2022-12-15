Genius fairy light hack will stop them tangling for next Christmas

15 December 2022, 15:43

Here's how to store your Christmas tree lights
Here's how to store your Christmas tree lights. Picture: TikTok @tanyahomeinspo/ Alamy

One TikToker has shared a hack that can save you time untangling your Christmas lights next year.

With Christmas just a few days away we’re getting very excited about unwrapping all those presents under the tree.

But if you’re already thinking ahead to next year, one woman has revealed how you can easily pack away your festive lights.

Taking to TikTok, Tanya - who goes by the username @tanyahomeinspo - shared her genius way of storing fairy lights to stop them tangling up while they’re in storage.

And all you’ll need is an old shoebox and some tape…

In the clip, Tanya shows herself sticking one end of the fairy lights to the edge of a shoebox with a bit of tape.

Once she’s done that, it's as simple as wrapping the lights around the box and taping them in place.

Tanya then cuts a little slit in the top of the box so you can tuck the plug or battery pack inside.

To make things extra officiant, you now have a completely empty box to put all your Christmas baubles and decorations in ready for next December.

Obviously, users were quick to comment, with one writing: “That light hack 😳😍 genius!!!”

“The Christmas lights hack. Amazing 👏 👌🤌 all of them are wonderful,” said someone else.

Here's how to keep your Christmas lights packed away neatly
Here's how to keep your Christmas lights packed away neatly. Picture: Alamy

A third person wrote: “I will defo be doing this with my Xmas lights, it always takes me ages to untangle 😩 such an amazing hack.”

While a fourth added: “Wow these have gotta be the best hacks I've ever seen 😳!!!!! The lights just omg ... I'm already excited about taking them down so I can do this!!!!!”

Others shared their own Christmas light hacks, with users explaining they use a coat hanger or an empty Pringles can to wrap the fairy lights around.

The Pringles can trick was shared on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK and involves nothing but an empty tube of Pringles.

The woman wrote: “Taped the end of the lights to one end.

''Wrapped the lights round as I took the lights off the tree.''

After being posted last year, the hack has since seen over 2,000 likes and has definitely impressed users.

