Exclusive

Amanda Holden switches on Heart Xmas: How to listen to your favourite Christmas songs 24/7

Heart Xmas is back. Picture: Heart/Global

By Heart

The festive season has officially begun as Heart Xmas, the UK’s most loved Christmas radio station, launches today!

This morning, Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden, the nation’s ultimate Christmas enthusiast, switched on Heart Xmas!

During Heart Breakfast this morning, Christmas superfan Amanda left her co-host Jamie Theakston live on-air as she dashed next door to the Heart Xmas studio to officially switch on Heart Xmas for the season.

Heart Xmas is home to the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, playing non-stop music 24/7 to get everyone in the festive spirit.

From Mariah Carey’s iconic ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ and Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ to Michael Bublé’s ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,’ Heart Xmas brings the merriest tunes all day, every day.

Amanda Holden said: "I absolutely love Christmas and it can never come early enough in my household! It’s my favourite time of the year and I go completely over the top with everything in the lead up!

"To be the one switching on Heart’s official Christmas sister station is the fairy on top of the tree! From now until Christmas Day, I will be spinning festive songs non-stop and I can’t wait for everyone to join in the fun and get into the Christmas spirit. Heart Xmas is available on your radio, smart speaker or you can listen on Global Player!"

Listeners can start the festive countdown and tune into Heart Xmas across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Heart Christmas”), iOS or Android device and heart.co.uk/xmas.

Listen to Heart Xmas on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart Xmas right now.

Listen To Heart Xmas on DAB+

Due to the growing popularity of Heart Xmas every year, this year the seasonal spin off station will be available on digital radio across the UK meaning Christmas fans can tune in from wherever they are in the UK on DAB+ as well as Global Player, bringing even wider coverage!Scroll through the stations on your DAB+ digital radio until you find Heart Xmas.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Alexa

Just say 'Alexa, Play Heart Xmas' (or “Play Heart Christmas”) to listen live.

Listen To Heart Xmas On Google Smart Speakers

Just say 'Hey Google, Play Heart Xmas' ("Play Heart Christmas")

Listen To Heart Xmas On Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart Xmas, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free! Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within Sonos Radio.