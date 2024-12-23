Can you get married on Christmas Day in the UK?

Christmas weddings are becoming more and more popular. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

December is a popular time of year for engagements and weddings but can you actually get married on the 25th?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christmas is a magical time of year for most people, often encouraging couples in love to pluck up the courage to get engaged or even plan a whole wedding - but can you get married on Christmas Day?

For some, the idea of saying 'I do' on December 25th wouldn't be ideal with all the planning around the busiest time of year, but for others, they couldn't think of anything more magical. Especially if they got engaged on Christmas Day.

Fairy lights, frost and beautiful decorations would all mean the theme is sorted out for you and of course, it's a great time and occasion to get everyone together.

So can you legally get married in the UK on Christmas Day? Here's what we know.

Christmas is a popular time of year to get married and engaged. Picture: Getty

Can you get married on Christmas Day in a registry office?

In this country, there are no legal limitations on when you can get married, with no days, including Christmas, off the cards.

Of course, there are plenty of other elements to a wedding you would need to take into consideration though. Being a public holiday, and with most venues and businesses closed, you may struggle to find a venue or secure any particular services you need like florists, caterers and waiting staff.

With most services already being closed or even at their busiest, this could also lead to increased fees.

Christmas Day church weddings are not impossible but difficult. Picture: Getty

Can you get married in a church on Christmas Day?

Again, there is no law against the date of which you marry but Christmas Day in church is very busy and you may struggle to find a vicar to do the wedding.

This is a day where many church services are already booked in with many new people attending meaning the staff may not have the time or means to conduct your big day.

It's advised you speak to your church leader well in advance if this is a dream of yours to see if a December 25th wedding is something they can work around.

READ MORE: