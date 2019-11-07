The Script, Maisie Peters and more confirmed for Regent Street’s “The Spirit of Christmas” light switch-on event

Regent Street will be lit up for Christmas on 14th November. Picture: Regent Street

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Regent Street

If you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, you can bet that you will be next week - because the Regent Street lights will be switched on.

The lighting up of Regent Street is one of the key markers of Christmas, and this year the world-renowned street is celebrating its 200th birthday.





Regent Street is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. Picture: Regent Street

The event, which takes place from 5:30-6:30pm on 14th November, is suitable for all ages and makes for the perfect family outing or romantic date night.

It will also include a shopping evening between 4-9pm on a traffic-free street with array of brands that call London’s most iconic shopping street, home.

Beginning a classic evening of seasonal festivity, the cast of A Christmas Carol will open the show, followed by a performance from British singer and songwriter, Maisie Peters and ending the show with Irish rock trio, The Script. All will push the switch on button alongside Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden – who host the nationwide breakfast show on Heart, the UK’s biggest commercial radio brand and mark the beginning of the festive season and welcome the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ to Central London.

The event is an action-packed night fun for all the family. Picture: Regent Street

Regent Street was established in 1819 and has been at the heart of London for two centuries. Today, it has evolved into a world-renowned shopping destination.

