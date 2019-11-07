The Script, Maisie Peters and more confirmed for Regent Street’s “The Spirit of Christmas” light switch-on event

7 November 2019, 15:51 | Updated: 7 November 2019, 16:31

The Regent Street lights will be lit up soon
Regent Street will be lit up for Christmas on 14th November. Picture: Regent Street

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Regent Street

If you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, you can bet that you will be next week - because the Regent Street lights will be switched on.

The lighting up of Regent Street is one of the key markers of Christmas, and this year the world-renowned street is celebrating its 200th birthday.


Regent Street is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year
Regent Street is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. Picture: Regent Street

The event, which takes place from 5:30-6:30pm on 14th November, is suitable for all ages and makes for the perfect family outing or romantic date night.

It will also include a shopping evening between 4-9pm on a traffic-free street with array of brands that call London’s most iconic shopping street, home.

Beginning a classic evening of seasonal festivity, the cast of A Christmas Carol will open the show, followed by a performance from British singer and songwriter, Maisie Peters and ending the show with Irish rock trio, The Script. All will push the switch on button alongside Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden – who host the nationwide breakfast show on Heart, the UK’s biggest commercial radio brand and mark the beginning of the festive season and welcome the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ to Central London.

The event is an action-packed night fun for all the family
The event is an action-packed night fun for all the family. Picture: Regent Street

Regent Street was established in 1819 and has been at the heart of London for two centuries. Today, it has evolved into a world-renowned shopping destination.

For more information, visit their website.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £379 leather mini dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Danielle Armstrong has revealed she's pregnant

TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong announces pregnancy two months after finding love with childhood sweetheart

Celebrities

The company's drivers have been voted the worst

Ford drivers are the worst in all of Britain, according to a brand new study
This is sending our nostalgia into overdrive

Every single Argos catalogue from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s is available to browse online
Children can come out with some really sinister sounding stuff

Parents reveal the creepiest things their kids have ever told them and they will give you nightmares

Trending on Heart

Helen Mirren has spoken out about the comparisons between her and Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend

Helen Mirren says she's 'flattered' by comparison to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Celebrities

A countdown of the best moments from This Morning 2019

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 10 best This Morning moments of 2019

This Morning

The pair have been open about their marriage struggles

Jeff Brazier reveals wife Kate Dwyer had 'change of heart' about having children after marrying

Celebrities

Strictly Come Dancing the Christmas special is back

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special: When is it on, which celebrities are taking part and can I be in the audience?

Strictly Come Dancing

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield hit out at a recent guest

Phillip Schofield slams woman, 22, who quit job to video herself scoffing 5,000 calorie meals

This Morning