Seven elves are hiding in this picture of a virtual office Christmas party... but can you find them?

On Air Now
Mark Wright's Christmas Party 7pm - 10pm
8 December 2020, 16:14 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 16:47
We've spent all month trying to find imaginative things for our Naughty Elves to do, but in this fun puzzle, they've turned the tables to give US a surprise!
It's mad to think that this time last year, most people had no idea how to make a video call - and now most of the UK are Zoom experts!
But it's not just your colleagues, pals, parents and everyone else getting stuck in to online socialising.
In this challenging brainteaser, made by Rovva, there are seven elves.
They have ventured from their shelves to cause havoc in the backgrounds of one office's work Christmas party.
Can you spot the little gatecrashers?
.
.
.
.
.
Read more: This Morning 'etiquette expert' says it's 'unacceptable' to put tinsel on your Christmas tree
.
.
.
.
Read more: Cooking your turkey on the BBQ is 'quicker and tastier' than in the oven claim experts
If you enjoyed that, then why not see if you can find Santa's hat hidden amongst these garden tools?