Seven elves are hiding in this picture of a virtual office Christmas party... but can you find them?

The Elf has left the Shelf... and invaded these Zoom calls - but can you find him? Picture: Heart

We've spent all month trying to find imaginative things for our Naughty Elves to do, but in this fun puzzle, they've turned the tables to give US a surprise!

It's mad to think that this time last year, most people had no idea how to make a video call - and now most of the UK are Zoom experts!

But it's not just your colleagues, pals, parents and everyone else getting stuck in to online socialising.

In this challenging brainteaser, made by Rovva, there are seven elves.

They have ventured from their shelves to cause havoc in the backgrounds of one office's work Christmas party.

Can you spot the little gatecrashers?

Good luck!

Look closely at this video call to see if you can track down the six elves. Picture: Rovva

Scroll down for the answers, and to tell us if you found them all.

Did you find them all? Picture: Rovva

If you enjoyed that, then why not see if you can find Santa's hat hidden amongst these garden tools?