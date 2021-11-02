Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how your child can introduce Heart's special Christmas song

Here's how your child can get involved with Sleeps 'Til Santa this year. Picture: Alamy / Heart

By Heart reporter

Starting on December 1st, every weekday morning at 7am & 8am Jamie and Amanda will be getting the nation ready for Christmas with Heart's special song Sleeps 'Til Santa!

It’s the most recognisable, catchiest, and most Christmassy song on the radio, guaranteed to fill you with festive cheer!

And if you fancy, you can join in the fun… We are looking for enthusiastic and Christmas-obsessed kids aged 12 and under to appear on Heart Breakfast to introduce Sleeps 'til Santa with Jamie and Amanda!

Help us count down the days until Santa's arrival every weekday morning from December 1st – 24th. Nominate your child below, and we could be calling you back!

We'll be counting down the days EVERY day right here on this page, and if YOU want to get involved on air, fill in the form below