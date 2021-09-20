Supermarkets urge shoppers to 'stock up early for Christmas' due to shortages

20 September 2021, 08:30 | Updated: 20 September 2021, 08:42

Have you noticed Christmas stock in your local supermarket?
Have you noticed Christmas stock in your local supermarket? Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

You might have noticed that Christmas has come (very) early in some shops this year - and it's because retail bosses are concerned about supply issues

Supermarkets have released their Christmas stock months earlier than usual this year, as supply chain issues spark fears there could be shortages.

Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have already sparked a shortage in HGV drivers and food plant workers, but a new issue is comes from CO2 production plants running out of the essential gas.

Due to soaring gas prices, two fertiliser plants in the north of England have had to halt production, meaning the UK is on the cusp of running out of gas.

Carbon dioxide is vital for preserving and packing food, putting the 'bubbles' in fizzy drinks like cola and beer, and it is also used to stun animals at slaughterhouses before they are killed.

The British Meat Processors Association boss Nick Allen told The Sun that the industry can carry on for less than two weeks before CO2 stocks run out and no meat will be available to buy.

Read now: TV channel playing Christmas movie 24/7 launches this month

Christmas food is being stocked across the UK (file photo)
Christmas food is being stocked across the UK (file photo). Picture: Alamy

He said: “Everyone is outraged these fertiliser plants can shut down without warning and take something so essential to the supply chain off-stream just like that.”

The boss of Bernard Matthews, the UK's largest poultry supplier has even warned that the looming meat crisis could mean that "Christmas dinner is cancelled."

In a bid to stop panic buying later down the line - and to prevent disappointment - shoppers across the UK have noticed that supermarkets have started releasing festive products.

Some have even placed signs encouraging people to "stock up early".

Advent calendars, Christmas selection boxes, festive biscuit and chocolate boxes, and other treats are all available to buy at major supermarkets including Tesco, Waitrose and Asda.

Unsurprisingly, some shoppers haven't seen the early arrival of festive goods as helpful - rather that shops are trying to squeeze more money from them.

People fumed on Twitter: "Christmas has landed at Asda. It's the middle of September. We've only just finished with Summer, and Halloween is a month and a half away"; and "Tesco last Sunday - I reckon they've put out the Christmas stock early to cover the gaps on the shelves from other short deliveries. And where's the Halloween stuff?"

Another posted: "100 days to Christmas & festive products in supermarkets. Give me a break ⁦@Tesco⁩ ⁦@sainsburys⁩ ⁦@marksandspencer⁩ ⁦@AldiUK⁩ you want us to part with hard earned cash in SEPTEMBER."

While Boris Johnson has warned that we could be seeing "empty shelves" for months, MP Alok Sharma tried to assure Brits that there was no crisis.

He told Sky News: "The clear message that is coming out of this is that there is no immediate concern in terms of supply, we don't see any risks going into the winter. People should be confident that the supplies will be there and that we will be protecting them in terms of price rises."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum has shared the note to discourage others from writing similar notes

Mum visiting Disney World with disabled son devastated after finding rude note on her car
Up has officially been named the UK's favourite Pixar film

Up officially named the UK's favourite Pixar film

There are 37 new emojis coming, and a lot of them are more inclusive

'Pregnant man' is one of 37 new emojis appearing on your phone very soon
Driving licenses could move online as a new trial begins for learners

Driving license cards to be scrapped as digitalised certificates are trialled
Police have issued a warning over the bizarre trend (stock images)

Police issue warning to shop owners over selling baked beans to kids amid bizarre TikTok trend

Trending on Heart

Roman was put in intensive care after Lucy found him blue in his cot

Lucy Mecklenburgh shares update after baby Roman rushed to intensive care

Celebrities

Sir David Jason has shared a message of remembrance for his co-star and friend John Challis

Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason pays tribute to the late John Challis

Celebrities

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher married in 2012

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's relationship: How long have they been together and when did they get married?

Celebrities

Tom Fletcher has joined the Strictly line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's wife, children and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Judi Love is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who is Judi Love and is she married?

TV & Movies

Here's how long Strictly Come Dancing will be on for

How long is Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on for and when is the final?

TV & Movies

Robert Webb is an actor, writer and comedian

Who is Strictly star Robert Webb? Age, wife and TV work revealed

Celebrities

Tom Fletcher sung his wedding speech to Giovanna

How to watch Tom Fletcher's wedding speech

Celebrities

Bruno Tonioli has been replaced by Anton Du Beke on Strictly

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

TV & Movies

Tom Fletcher and his children

How many children does Tom Fletcher have?

Celebrities

Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Who is Tilly Ramsay? Age, boyfriend and job revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Maura and Giovanni's relationship

Who is Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend Maura Higgins and how long have they been together?

Celebrities

Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

TV & Movies

Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Corrie and Strictly star Katie McGlynn

Who is Katie McGlynn? Age, TV roles and boyfriend revealed

Celebrities