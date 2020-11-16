What to buy your mum for Christmas: The ultimate gift guide

Here's our top picks of gifts for your mum this Christmas. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

Make sure your mum knows how special she is this Christmas with one of our top picks from this year's gift guide.

While Christmas may be different this year, it's still a perfect time to show your loved ones how much you care.

After a tough year, we can't think of a better time to treat your mum to a special gift – whether she loves jewellery, beauty, clothing or tech.

In our 2020 Christmas gift guide for mums, we've rounded up the best gifts on the high street, with plenty of ideas if you're struggling for inspiration as well.

From trendy clothes and footwear to must-have skincare, here are our top picks.

Cosy Dressing Gown from Boux Avenue

Make sure you mum keeps warm and cosy through the winter months with this must-have dressing gown from Boux Avenue.

The Snow Leopard Waffle Dressing Gown is the perfect piece of loungewear for wintery nights in watching TV, and cold mornings waking up for work.

Complete with a long length and hood, your mum will never have felt so comfortable in her life.

BUY NOW: The Snow Leopard Waffle Dressing Gown by Boux Avenue £45.00

The Snow Leopard Waffle Dressing Gown by Boux Avenue £45.00. Picture: PH

Wireless Headphones

Whether your mum likes listening to music, podcasts or radio while she exercises, she needs the Jabra Elite 85t.

The latest release from the brand offers up to 25 hours of battery life, the ability to connect to two devices, incredible sound quality and comes with its own charging case.

The headphones fit comfortably into the ears, and will allow your mum to zone out while she's walking, running or just travelling to work.

BUY NOW: Jabra Elite 85t £219.99

Jabra Elite 85t, £219.99. Picture: PH

Jewellery from Olivia & Pearl

The phrase may go 'diamonds are a girl's best friend', but we think pearls also do the job, and we think these gorgeous drop earrings from Olivia & Pearl will make your mum light up this Christmas.

The 'barely there' trend is always in style, and the Oh So Fine Drop Pearl Earrings will look great with any ensemble.

Made from 18ct white gold and freshwater pearls, these earrings will let you hold the title of favourite child for a while yet.

BUY NOW: Oh So Fine Drop Pearl Earrings by Olivia & Pearl, £210

Oh So Fine Drop Pearl Earrings by Olivia & Pearl, £210. Picture: Olivia & Pearl

Russell Hobbs Breadmaker

If your mum loves baking, then it's likely she's been experimenting with banana loafs, cupcakes and bread over lockdown.

Upgrade your mum's baking skills this Christmas with the Russell Hobbs Compact Breadmaker, and enjoy the rewards of tasting the delicious loaves it creates.

There is nothing this breadmaker can't do, from kneading to controlling the colour of the crust, this kitchen gadget has it all.

BUY NOW: Russell Hobbs Compact Breadmaker, £64.99

Russell Hobbs Compact Breadmaker, £64.99. Picture: Russell Hobbs

Footwear by Sorel

Whether your mum likes to get out and explore, or stay warm indoors, Sorel have the perfect footwear for her.

We love the Lennox Lace Boots, which are perfect for all those mums who love a good walk while staying fashionable at the same time.

The waterproof full-grain leather boots will keep her warm and dry and the EVA footbeds will keep her comfortable all day.

The Sorel Go Mail Run slippers, on the other hands, are the perfect slip-ons to keep her feet cosy and warm around the house.

BUY NOW: Lennox Lace Boots, £160.00

BUY NOW: Sorel Go Mail Run slippers, £65.00

Make sure your mum stays warm in the winter month with these faux fur slippers. Picture: Sorel

The Lennox Lace Boots were made for mums who love to explore. Picture: Sorel

Skincare by Jurlique

All-natural luxury skincare from Jurlique is the go-to gift this Christmas for any mums in need of a pamper.

We recommend the Nutri-Define Supreme Conditioning Lotion alongside the Nutri-Define Supreme Restorative Light Cream, both great for hydration and bringing out radiant skin.

Both products are also anti-ageing, perfect for the more mature mums out there.

BUY NOW: Nutri-Define Supreme Restorative Light Cream, £99.00

BUY NOW: Nutri-Define Supreme Conditioning Lotion, £52.00

Treat your mum to great skin this Christmas. Picture: Jurlique

Meaningful jewellery from Edge of Ember

If you're going to treat your mum to some jewellery this year, make sure it means something.

The Visionary Charm Necklace by ethical and luxury jewellery brand Edge of Ember is not only beautiful, but is also said to bring the wearer protection.

The blue topaz evil eye necklace is inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, and is said to bring good fortune.

Previously spotted on Meghan Markle, this necklace is a beautiful piece and a great gift for any trendy mum.

BUY NOW: Visionary Charm Necklace, £135.00

The Visionary Charm Necklace by ethical and luxury jewellery brand Edge of Ember. Picture: Edge of Ember

Trendy Trainers by Air & Grace

For that chic off-duty look, every mum needs a pair of Air & Grace trainers.

Made with Tender Loving Air technology, their collection isn't only trendy, but also incredibly comfortable.

We're particularly in love with the Black Star Trainers at the moment, which are perfect teamed with skinny jeans and a big jumper this winter.

BUY NOW: Air & Grace Black Star Trainers, £169.00

Every trendy mum needs a pair of the Air & Grace trainers. Picture: Air & Grace

Dr Levy Anti-Ageing Skincare

For the more mature mums, the Dr Levy Swizerland skincare collection is the perfect gift for self-care and anti-ageing.

Created by anthropologist-turned-trained medic-turned-dermatologist, Dr. Phillip Levy's collection has been called 'the best thing since botox' and includes ArganCellActiv Complex, the first formula proven to "stimulate, protect and nourish skin’s own regeneration system".

This Bright Eye Lift Home Cure set comes with a cell-renewal micro-resurfacing cleanser, the cell matrix mask and the intense stem cell booster.

BUY NOW: Bright Eye Lift Home Cure, £199.00

This is said to be the best thing since botox. Picture: Dr Levy

Straightening Brush by Revamp

If your mum likes to look good but is also a very busy person, gifting the Revamp Progloss Deepform Ceramic Straightening Brush this Christmas could save her some time getting ready in the mornings.

The brush allows you to transform your hair with a few strokes, getting rid of any frizziness to make way for sleek and smooth hair.

The product is also infused with Progloss oils, which makes for some salon-worthy looks.

BUY NOW: Revamp Progloss Deepform Ceramic Straightening Brush, £99.00