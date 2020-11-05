When should you put your Christmas tree up?

5 November 2020, 14:46

Really, it's up to you when you put it up
Picture: Getty

Christmas is fast approaching, and the introduction of lockdown 2.0 has had everyone question wether or not we should start celebrating the festive season already?

It's now November and Brits across the country are starting to feel festive, despite the rules of lockdown keeping us indoors.

Whilst we all have to keep within the guidelines, that won't stop us from doing up the gaff and spreading festive cheer, right?

So when is the right time to put up your Christmas tree and decorations?

When will you be decorating your house?
Picture: Getty

Some say that the *actual* date shouldn't be until very close to the big day, December 25th, and many families have their own traditions, with some even getting into the sprint way back in November.

Back in Victorian times, Christmas trees were put up on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, however things aren't the same now, as most would consider it far too late.

Generally, trees are put up at the beginning of December as Brits get themselves into a festive mood.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association revealed that the ideal date should be December 1 onwards, but the middle of the Crimbo season is a great time to invest as it means the trees won't shed their needles too early.

A few people will be dragging their boxes of decorations out of the attic as soon as Halloween is over and done with, but others might find this ridiculous.

Some people put their trees up at the beginning of Advent –the fourth Sunday before Christmas so for 2018, this date would be December 2.

The middle of December is a sensible time
Picture: Getty

In some communities, it is tradition to put up the Christmas tree on December 6, in honour of Saint Nicholas Day.

For traditionalists, the correct time to put up the Christmas tree is 12 days before Christmas Day, on December 13, 2018.

So, there really is no longer a right time to do it – if you’re already feeling festive, why not go for it?

