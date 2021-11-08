Exclusive

Wow with festive glam: How to give your home a luxe look this Christmas

Heart's very own Pandora Christie shares her top Christmas decorating tips. Picture: Henry Knock

By Pandora Christie

Heart's Pandora Christie reveals how she has embraced this year's Christmas trends of art deco and jewel tones in her home.

I absolutely love a bit of sparkle, so I always get really excited about decorating my house for Christmas.

I have even been known to keep some of my Christmas ornaments out all year round!

This festive season I am really looking forward to welcoming my friends and family in to my home, and I’ve gone all out to make it more cosy - and extravagant - than ever before.

Using products available right now at wilko, here's how I've embraced festive glam for 2021.

Tree-mendous tips

I loved the glow I got from adding extra lights to a pre-lit tree. Picture: Henry Knock

It’s really worth spending a bit of time fluffing up your tree to make sure it looks as full as possible once it is decorated.

As mine is in the corner of my living room, I only focused on the half that was visible as you walked in or saw as you sat on the sofa.

Although I had a pre-lit tree, I added an extra string of fairy lights to really give it a wonderful glow.

Giant presents under the tree will give your living space a very festive feel. Picture: Henry Knock

One of the benefits of decorating just the part of the tree that is visible is that it takes half the time, and also means you can really overwhelm the branches with lights and beads or tinsel, draping them from side to side rather than all the way around.

With the baubles, I used a mixture of colours and textures, metallic, beaded, honeycomb, fluted and mirrored, and I love how they catch the light in different ways.

An ornate tree topper adds height and class and pulls the whole theme together. Picture: Henry Knock

A large star decoration in the centre adds a focal point, and the extravagant tree topper really sets the whole thing off!

Around the base, I added a furry ‘skirt’, and some fake presents. I loved these, they add a touch of glamour, and make the tree look incredible.

Using a variety of baubles in similar and complementary colours made the tree look very luxurious. Picture: Henry Knock

A feast for the eyes

Pick a theme for your dining table to create something really mesmerising. Picture: Henry Knock

It doesn't matter how big your dining table is, all it takes is a few little touches to make it truly spectacular for when you have people over.

The same can be said for choosing a colour scheme, which you can further emphasise with carefully placed coloured baubles or Christmas decorations.

I opted for a gold theme, using restaurant-style charger plates, gold cutlery and beautiful ombre drinking glasses.

And no Christmas table is complete without crackers! These diamond-shaped ones are great for smaller tables like mine.

Some large bows, usually sold as tree decorations, looked gorgeous attached to the back of my dining chairs. I tied them to some gold fabric, which matched my table theme.

When it comes to Christmas, more is more! Picture: Henry Knock

Use some carefully tied tulle and pre-made bows to make your dining chairs look amazing. Picture: Henry Knock

Handmade

It's lovely to get hands-on and make decorations at Christmas. Picture: Henry Knock

It can be so tempting to buy things ready made for Christmas, but I love getting hands-on and making things, too.

There are loads of brilliant tutorials and ideas online to make your own wreath, using baubles and foraged foliage.

I had a go at making my own wreath with one of wilko's kits, and I am so proud of it I can't wait to hang it on my front door - I'll be showing it off to all my visitors!

Pandora's top tips

Wrapper's delight

Use gift bags and boxes for presents - they will cut down your wrapping time. Picture: Henry Knock

Save time on wrapping presents by giving gifts in a beautiful box or gift bag.

If the recipient opens it carefully, it can even be stored safely away to use next year!

More is more

You can never have too many Christmas lights! Picture: Henry Knock

When it comes to Christmas, there is no such thing as 'OTT'.

I love this indoor light up spruce as it makes my living room even cosier as it twinkles alongside my Christmas tree - the perfect backdrop for a movie marathon and a mug of hot chocolate and marshmallows.

I also put a light-up Christmas garland in front of my TV - there's a decoration, trinket or ornament perfect for every corner or space of your home.

Make it craft-mas

The kit has everything you need to make a beautiful wreath. Picture: Henry Knock

Don't let the expense of Christmas take over. Handmade cards are always well received, and home baked cookies or cakes make a lovely present for friends, family and colleagues.

If you have kids, get them involved! They'll love a day of making and baking, and if it's cold or wet outside, it's the perfect way to keep them busy.

