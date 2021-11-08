Wow with festive glam: How to give your home a luxe look this Christmas
8 November 2021, 00:01
Heart's Pandora Christie reveals how she has embraced this year's Christmas trends of art deco and jewel tones in her home.
I absolutely love a bit of sparkle, so I always get really excited about decorating my house for Christmas.
I have even been known to keep some of my Christmas ornaments out all year round!
This festive season I am really looking forward to welcoming my friends and family in to my home, and I’ve gone all out to make it more cosy - and extravagant - than ever before.
Using products available right now at wilko, here's how I've embraced festive glam for 2021.
Tree-mendous tips
It’s really worth spending a bit of time fluffing up your tree to make sure it looks as full as possible once it is decorated.
As mine is in the corner of my living room, I only focused on the half that was visible as you walked in or saw as you sat on the sofa.
Although I had a pre-lit tree, I added an extra string of fairy lights to really give it a wonderful glow.
One of the benefits of decorating just the part of the tree that is visible is that it takes half the time, and also means you can really overwhelm the branches with lights and beads or tinsel, draping them from side to side rather than all the way around.
With the baubles, I used a mixture of colours and textures, metallic, beaded, honeycomb, fluted and mirrored, and I love how they catch the light in different ways.
A large star decoration in the centre adds a focal point, and the extravagant tree topper really sets the whole thing off!
Around the base, I added a furry ‘skirt’, and some fake presents. I loved these, they add a touch of glamour, and make the tree look incredible.
- 6ft Green Pre-Lit Fir Christmas Tree, £60
- Luxe Gold Deco Christmas Tree Topper, £3
- Luxe Gold Beadchain 5m, £1
- Luxe Peacock Deco Christmas Bauble, £4
- Luxe Christmas Baubles 7 Pack, £5
- Luxe Ginkgo Leaf Decoration, £1
- Luxe Gold Ribbed Christmas Baubles, £9 (for 6)
- Luxe Large Beaded Christmas Bauble, £4
- Luxe Matt and Gold Ribbed Christmas Bauble, £4
- Cosy Green Facetted Stag Top Christmas Bauble, £3
- Luxe Pleated OG Christmas Baubles, £8 (for 4)
- Mini Brown Fur Tree Skirt, £12
- Luxe Small Gold Tabletop Tree, £9
A feast for the eyes
It doesn't matter how big your dining table is, all it takes is a few little touches to make it truly spectacular for when you have people over.
The same can be said for choosing a colour scheme, which you can further emphasise with carefully placed coloured baubles or Christmas decorations.
I opted for a gold theme, using restaurant-style charger plates, gold cutlery and beautiful ombre drinking glasses.
And no Christmas table is complete without crackers! These diamond-shaped ones are great for smaller tables like mine.
Some large bows, usually sold as tree decorations, looked gorgeous attached to the back of my dining chairs. I tied them to some gold fabric, which matched my table theme.
- Leaves Gold Pick, £1 each
- Gold Christmas Charger Plate, £1.20 each
- Luxe Jewel Shape Crackers, £6 (for 6)
- Gold Line 12pc Dinner Set, £28
- Gold Metallic Wine Glass 4pk, £14
- Gold Metallic Tumblers 4pk, £12
- Gold Metallic Champagne Glass 4pk, £14
- Matt Gold Cutlery 16 Piece, £20
Handmade
It can be so tempting to buy things ready made for Christmas, but I love getting hands-on and making things, too.
There are loads of brilliant tutorials and ideas online to make your own wreath, using baubles and foraged foliage.
I had a go at making my own wreath with one of wilko's kits, and I am so proud of it I can't wait to hang it on my front door - I'll be showing it off to all my visitors!
Pandora's top tips
Wrapper's delight
Save time on wrapping presents by giving gifts in a beautiful box or gift bag.
If the recipient opens it carefully, it can even be stored safely away to use next year!
More is more
When it comes to Christmas, there is no such thing as 'OTT'.
I love this indoor light up spruce as it makes my living room even cosier as it twinkles alongside my Christmas tree - the perfect backdrop for a movie marathon and a mug of hot chocolate and marshmallows.
I also put a light-up Christmas garland in front of my TV - there's a decoration, trinket or ornament perfect for every corner or space of your home.
Make it craft-mas
Don't let the expense of Christmas take over. Handmade cards are always well received, and home baked cookies or cakes make a lovely present for friends, family and colleagues.
If you have kids, get them involved! They'll love a day of making and baking, and if it's cold or wet outside, it's the perfect way to keep them busy.
