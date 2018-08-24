Eight chunky throws to give your home a cosy autumn update

24 August 2018, 15:28

Cosy blanket

By Alice Westoby

Looking for something to curl up under this autumn? We've got you covered!

It's hard to believe that summer is drawing to the close and colder temperatures will be heading our way soon. What's a heatwave again?

To make the most of the autumn, here are the best chunky throws on the high street for you to curl up under and stick on a film.

As we put the picnic blankets away the knit blankets return!

Dunelm, £25

Chunky throws

A faux fur throw is essential when the nights are getting darker and this one from Dunelm is in a super cool shade of grey that will match most living room decor.

H&M Home, £39.99

Chunky throws

This chunky knit from H&M's home section is made with a super soft knitted cotton blend which is a dream to curl up under.

Next Knitted Pom Pom throw, £40.00

Chunky throws

This super cute throw is not only an incredible shade of mustard but has fluffy pop poms all around the edge.

Zara Mohair Blanket, £119

Chunky throws

If you take comfort very seriously then you might want to shell out on this gorgeous throw from Zara. It's equal parts cosy and beautiful!

Avoca Circus Wool Throw from John Lewis, £80.00

Chunky throws
 
This brightly coloured woollen throw is not only good to look at but will keep you super warm as you cosy up for a Netflix binge this autumn.

