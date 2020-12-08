Woman shares genius £10 coat rail hack to keep toys tidy

The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

A mum has shared a genius hack to keep her kids' toys tidy, and it's couldn't be more simple.

As we're fast approaching Christmas, many of us will be looking forward to spending some quality time with the kids at the most magical time of the year.

One thing you probably won't be excited about, though, is the messy house that comes with your children playing with all their new toys they got as presents.

Luckily, one mum has shared a genius hack that keeps her kids' toys tidy - and it'll only cost you £10.

The mum used mesh bags from Aldi to hang the toys up. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

Sharing the hack to Facebook page Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the woman revealed that she hooked Aldi mesh bags full of the toys to an IKEA rail on the wall.

She wrote: "Never put a shelf up or anything in my life. Needed something to keep all my daughter’s Sylvanian Families off the floor so her little sisters don’t break them.

"Rail with hooks £10 from IKEA. Mesh bags 25p each from Aldi (reusable bags for fruit and veg) And yes I do realise the wallpaper is upside down."

The rail is rail is Ikea’s minimalist white Kubbis design, and is available to buy on their website.

Other members of the group rushed to praise her for the hack, with one writing: "I use these bags for my babies small sensory toys, saves them getting lost under all the teddies in the toy basket!"

