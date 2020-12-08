Woman shares genius £10 coat rail hack to keep toys tidy

8 December 2020, 13:52

The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook
The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

A mum has shared a genius hack to keep her kids' toys tidy, and it's couldn't be more simple.

As we're fast approaching Christmas, many of us will be looking forward to spending some quality time with the kids at the most magical time of the year.

Read more: Winners of £115million Euromillions jackpot reveal they've given half away

One thing you probably won't be excited about, though, is the messy house that comes with your children playing with all their new toys they got as presents.

Luckily, one mum has shared a genius hack that keeps her kids' toys tidy - and it'll only cost you £10.

The mum used mesh bags from Aldi to hang the toys up
The mum used mesh bags from Aldi to hang the toys up. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

Sharing the hack to Facebook page Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the woman revealed that she hooked Aldi mesh bags full of the toys to an IKEA rail on the wall.

She wrote: "Never put a shelf up or anything in my life. Needed something to keep all my daughter’s Sylvanian Families off the floor so her little sisters don’t break them.

Read more: UK weather: Freezing fog 'brings -10C temperatures to parts of Britain'

"Rail with hooks £10 from IKEA. Mesh bags 25p each from Aldi (reusable bags for fruit and veg) And yes I do realise the wallpaper is upside down."

The rail is rail is Ikea’s minimalist white Kubbis design, and is available to buy on their website.

Other members of the group rushed to praise her for the hack, with one writing: "I use these bags for my babies small sensory toys, saves them getting lost under all the teddies in the toy basket!"

NOW READ:

This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here are some exciting ways to enjoy Christmas pud

Delicious recipes to use up leftover Christmas pudding, from cake pops to crumble

Christmas

The Elf has left the Shelf... and invaded these Zoom calls - but can you find him?

Seven elves are hiding in this picture of a virtual office Christmas party... but can you find them?

Christmas

Cooking your turkey on the BBQ might be a new favourite Christmas tradition

Cooking your Christmas turkey on the BBQ 'is quicker and tastier' than in the oven

Christmas

See if you can find Santa's lost hat quicker than 35 seconds...

Can you find Santa's hat amongst the garden tools in this fun brainteaser?

Christmas

NHS staff nurse Santa Clause back to health in emotional charity Christmas advert

NHS staff nurse Santa Claus back to health in emotional charity Christmas advert

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Are you ready to take on this tricky puzzle?

How quickly can you find the nutcracker without a moustache in this tricky puzzle?

Christmas

William Hanson dubbed tinsel not acceptable as a Christmas tree decoration

This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

This Morning

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

TV & Movies

Frances and Patrick won the Euromillions last year

Winners of £115million Euromillions jackpot reveal they've given half away
Test your festive song knowledge with this fun quiz

Can you guess the Christmas songs from the emojis? Try our tricky festive quiz

Christmas