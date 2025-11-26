Coca-Cola Christmas Truck 2025: Tour dates, locations and exact times revealed

Holidays are coming!

26 November 2025, 12:48

Coca-Cola's Christmas truck has officially kicked off its 2025 tour.
By Claire Blackmore

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck has officially started its festive tour of the UK – here's where it's stopping and when.

Coca-Cola's iconic bright red Christmas truck is returning for 2025, officially marking the start of the festive season.

The huge illuminated lorry featuring Santa's jolly face is back touring the UK to bring Brits an extra touch of magic during the holidays.

Kicking off the countdown to 25th December, the dazzling spectacle is making 15 pit-stops this year, hitting areas up and down the country.

But what is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck's actual route? Where will it stop and when? Here's everything you need to know, from dates and locations to exact times.

This year's bright red lorry has begun its journey.
The Coca-Cola Christmas truck has already hit the road with its twinkling lights and official merchandise.

According the brand's official website, it began its festive journey in Edinburgh on 21st November, making two stops in the Scottish capital.

But Coca-Cola bosses have decided to keep their pit-stops under wraps this year, teasing only a few locations at a time.

When it does honk through your closest city though, fans can expect to take part in festive games while drinking ice-cold Coca‑Cola, Coke Zero or Diet Coke on board.

The iconic truck is visiting 15 UK locations this year.
Staying true to the real meaning of Christmas, the brand is continuing to team up with FareShare on a mission to provide food to people who are facing financial difficulty.

As a result, Coca Cola is donating the equivalent of one million meals to the UK’s leading food redistribution charity for Brits in need.

The global company, which has been running the truck tour for 15 years, is also partnering with UK supermarket Tesco to offer a gesture of goodwill through its meal deal.

Fans can expect festive games and official Coca-Cola merchandise.
Elodie Peribere, senior marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: "Coca-Cola remains synonymous with Christmas, and we're delighted to bring back our iconic Truck Tour.

"This year, we're encouraging everyone to 'Refresh Your Holidays' and take a well-deserved pause to create uplifting moments with loved ones.

"Our continued partnership with FareShare, with our donation equivalent to 1 million meals, is incredibly important to us, and we hope to make this Christmas a little more meaningful for thousands of people across the country."

The brand is donating to FareShare and Tesco this Christmas.
Coca-Cola Christmas truck locations and dates for 2025

Here are the UK locations confirmed so far...

Scotland

Friday 21st November from 12pm-8pm: ASDA Supercentre, Brunstane Drive, Edinburgh

Saturday 22nd November from 12pm-8pm: Fort Kinnaird, Newcraighall, Edinburgh

England

Thursday 27th November from 12pm-8pm: The Mill House, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire

Rumours have been circulating about potential next stops for the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, with cities including Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham and London in the mix.

The full schedule of tour stops will be released in the coming weeks via the official Coca-Cola Instagram channel.

You can also get updated information from Coca-Cola's website to make sure you don't miss your local stop.

