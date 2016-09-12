The Most Common Dating Disasters For SINGLE Brits Are Revealed...And They're HILARIOUS

If you thought your dating life was bad, think again!

If you haven't had any luck with dating recently then you're not the only one, as a new survey has revealed that the average Brit has at least SIX bad dates every year.

The research into the dating lives of the nation's singletons, revealed that two thirds of the county's singletons would describe themselves as a "dating disaster", with most describing their recent quests for love as a complete car crash.

Of course, the majority of disasters were more embarrassing than anything else, with common date-night hiccups including walking into a glass window, getting food stuck in the teeth and falling over on the dance-floor.

Some encounters left us saying 'OUCH!' rather than 'haha' because as many as 2 people who participate in the survey admitted that more serious incidents saw them end up in A&E.

According to the survey, singletons today feel a lot of pressure when dating, with 65 percent saying they felt under that their family and friends were hopeful that they would find “the one”.

We've got our hands on the list of disasters, and some of them look VERY familiar.

Most common dating disasters for SINGLE Brits

Dropped food down yourself

Tripped over

Took a date to a terrible film

Bumped into an ex

Got food stuck in your teeth

Misread the situation and went in for a kiss

Choked on your drink

Bit your tongue

Mum called during date

Forgot your wallet

Fell over a chair

Choked on food

Smashed a glass

Spilled a drink over your date

Ex texted halfway through date

Slipped over on dance floor

Lipstick on teeth

Realised your flies were undone all night

Ended up in A&E

Fell down stairs of restaurant

Burned yourself

Walked into a lamp post

Walked into a glass window thinking it was a door

Got your skirt tucked into your knickers

Fake tan disaster

Fell out of car door