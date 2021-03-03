Contactless payment limit to be increased to £100 in today's Budget

3 March 2021, 10:16 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 10:30

Contactless payment limits are set to be increased (stock images)
Contactless payment limits are set to be increased (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Rishi Sunak is expected to increase the limit of contactless card payments in his Budget announcement today.

Shoppers using contactless payment will soon be able to spend up to £100, with Rishi Sunak expected to announce the change in his Budget later today.

Read more: Hopes for summer holidays as Spain plans 'green corridor' for Brit tourists

The Chancellor will more than double the amount available on contactless, which is currently set at £45.

These means that customers will be able to spend more money without need to a PIN number or signature.

Before the pandemic, the contactless limit stood at £30, but this was increased last Spring to help the public shop more easily.

Contactless payments have seen a surge in popularity throughout the pandemic
Contactless payments have seen a surge in popularity throughout the pandemic. Picture: Getty

This further increase is expected to help the struggling retail sector with its recovery as lockdown eases.

Mr Sunak told the Evening Standard: "London’s retail sector is famous across the world, with Oxford Street, Covent Garden and Westfield seen as global destinations for shopping.

Rishi Sunak will deliver the 2021 Spring Budget today
Rishi Sunak will deliver the 2021 Spring Budget today. Picture: PA

"As we begin to open the UK economy and people return to the high street, the contactless limit increase will make it easier than ever before for people to pay for their shopping, providing a welcome boost to retail that will protect jobs and drive growth across the capital."

The contactless limit will be increased to £100
The contactless limit will be increased to £100. Picture: Getty

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, around four out of every 10 debit card transactions were made using contactless payment.

This number rose to six in 10 by the end of September 2020.

The Chancellor will deliver his Budget at 12:30pm in the House of Commons today (Wednesday 3 March).

NOW READ:

UK weather: temperatures to plummet below -10C in Arctic freeze

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This tin foil hack has gone viral on TikTok

Genius tin foil hack shows how to break it from the roll in a straight line every time
Good news! You can leave clothes in the washer overnight.

Expert reveals you can leave wet clothes in the washing machine for up to 12 hours
Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her mini shirt dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Spain are considering 'green corridors' for vaccinated Brits'

Hopes for summer holidays as Spain plans 'green corridor' for Brit tourists
The couple had been playing the winning numbers for five weeks before they appeared in the draw

Couple miss out on whopping £182million lottery win as ticket payment didn't go through

Trending on Heart

Eoghan Murphy appeared on Love Island Australia 2019

Love Island Australia series 2: Where is Eoghan Murphy now?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia has finished on E4

Has Married at First Sight Australia season six finished and how can I watch the next series?

TV & Movies

Melissa Lucarelli said she was dumped from Jules and Cam's wedding

Married at First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant dumped Melissa Lucarelli from their wedding

TV & Movies

Georgia from Ginny and Georgia

Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

Martha has said Mick knew about Jessika and Dan's affair

Married At First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis claims Mick Gould knew about Jessika Power's affair

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

TV & Movies