Coronavirus strikes Tenerife hotel, putting around 1,000 holidaymakers on lockdown

A hotel in Tenerife is on lockdown after a guest tested positive for coronavirus.

By Alice Dear

The guests of a Tenerife hotel are reportedly in quarantine after a man tested positive for coronavirus.

There are around 1,000 people believed to be being held in a lockdown situation at H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife.

According to health authorities, a man staying at the hotel – believed to be a doctor from Italy – has tested positive for the virus.

Metro.co.uk reported that police have been seen outside the hotel making sure no one goes in and no one leaves the premises.

H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife is believed to have around 1,000 people quarantined.

They also report the phones at the hotel are going unanswered.

The unnamed man is believed to be being kept in isolation while tests results are being sent to Madrid for second analysis.

The man is said to be from the Lombardy region of Italy, where several people have already died from the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotel is in the South West of the island.

Angel Victor Torres, Canary Islands president, said in a statement: "This afternoon the coronavirus protocol has been activated for an Italian tourist in the south of Tenerife.

"The result from the first test carried out in the Canaries is positive.

"Tomorrow new tests will take place in Madrid. The patient has been quarantined."

The man is said to be from the Lombardy region of Italy, where several people have already died from the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the regional health authority also stated: "The protocol states that a second test must take place at the National Microbiology Centre at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid.

"The patient has been quarantined and is under the care of health workers."

Update 09:53 Tuesday 25

Spain's El Pais newspaper has reported that health officials are currently carrying out tests at the Adeje resort.

One guest at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel told Sky News: "All we have been told is to stay in our rooms."

Another said: "We've not been given any information other than a piece of paper under the door."

More to follow.