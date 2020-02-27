Coronavirus UK: Which schools have been closed, how many people have coronavirus in the UK and what are the symptoms?

By Alice Dear

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has reached the UK.

The coronavirus has swept to 30 countries after originating in a "wet market" in Wuhan, it has been reported.

Now the deadly virus has reached the UK, schools and offices are taking precautions to make sure the virus is not spread further.

As a school in Derbyshire closes after a parent of a student was diagnosed with coronavirus, how many school closures are there? Who in the UK has the virus and what are the symptoms to look out for?

The deadly virus has reached the UK, schools and offices are taking precautions to make sure the virus is not spread further. Picture: ACT Associates

Which schools in the UK have been closed over the coronavirus?

Coronavirus has caused many schools to close, they are:

1. Lutton St Nicholas primary school in Lincolnshire - opened again on Thursday 27th February.

2. Gedney Church End primary school, Spalding, Lincs - believed to be re-opening on Friday 28th February.

3. St Christopher's C of E High School in Accrington, Lancs - was shut on Wednesday 26th February.

4. Trinity Catholic College in Middlesbrough - will reopen on March 2.

5. Cransley School in Northwich, Cheshire - will be closed for the week commencing 24th February.

6. The Brine Leas Academy sixth form in Cheshire - sixth form closed due to staff shortages

7. William Martin Junior and Infant School in Harlow, Essex – closed on Wednesday 26 February for one day, now open again.

8. Tudor Grange Academy Kingshurst, Birmingham - will reopen March 2.

9. The ContinU Plus Academy in Kidderminster, Worcs - closed on Wednesday 26th February for one day, has since opened again.

10. Lime Academy Watergall in Bretton, Peterborough - closed on Wednesday 26th February, opening again on March 2.

11. Shepeau Stow Primary School, in Spalding, Lincs.

12. St Peter's Church of England Middle School, Old Windsor - expected to reopen Friday 28th February.

13. Archbishop Temple School, Preston, Lancs - will reopen March 2.

14. Burford School, Oxfordshire - due to reopen March 2.

15. Burbage Primary School, in Buxton - closed on Thursday 27th, due to reopen Friday 28th February.

Burbage Primary School in Buxton in Derbyshire has closed on Thursday (27th February) after a parent was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

How many people in the UK have coronavirus?

There have been 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of Thursday (27th February) afternoon.

Across the world, there have been over 82,000 coronavirus cases confirmed, with over 33,000 recovered from the bug, and over 2,800 deaths due to the illness.

The UK Chief Medical Officers have told the NHS that the risk to public has moved from low to moderate, but add that the risk to individuals still remains low. Picture: Getty

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The UK Chief Medical Officers have told the NHS that the risk to public has moved from low to moderate, but add that the risk to individuals still remains low.

The symptoms of the virus are a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath, however, the NHS make it clear that if you have these symptoms, it does not automatically mean you have the illness.

They advise people to call 111 if they have been: to Hubei province in China in the last 14 days, to Iran, areas of northern Italy in lockdown or "special care zone" areas in South Korea since 19 February, to other parts of mainland China or South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath.

Also call 111 if you have been: to other parts of northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini), Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos or Myanmar since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath or in close contact with someone with confirmed coronavirus.