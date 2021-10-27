Couple find secret room hidden behind the kitchen in their new flat
The couple were shocked to find a mysterious hidden room while exploring their new home...
A couple have spoken of their surprise to find a secret room hidden off their kitchen in their new flat.
The mysterious room was behind the kitchen cupboard, and it even comes complete with a window.
There is no door to the room, and it also doesn't have any flooring - but there were wiring and building materials left inside.
As reported by the Daily Star, the couple - who are from the UK - posted pictures of the room to a Facebook group called Things Found in Walls - And Other Hidden Findings.
She wrote: "Just rented a flat with my boyfriend and found a room inside our kitchen cupboard.
"Definitely gonna leave something weird in it for the next tenants when we move out."
Members of the group were shocked by the room, and some offered suggestions of what they'd do with it.
One person said: "I would totally make that into a comfy little hiding spot. Husband getting on your nerves? Run to the hiding spot."
Another hit out at the owner for wasting the room, writing that it was a "waste of good, natural light."