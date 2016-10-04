Easily Avoidable Text Mistakes We've ALL Made Early On In The Dating Game

We've all been there - it can be tricky when you're trying to get to know someone for the first time. The stakes are high and it's easy to make silly mistakes! Well here's what NOT to do...

There are a few cardinal sins you can commit when planning your first few dates.

The tough bit though, is that it can have a really lasting effect on how the other person sees you... and can sometimes even lead to being sacked off altogether!

It's time to face facts, when it's such early days in the relationship, even the smallest mistakes can lead you to give up on someone before you've even given them a proper chance.

It's dog eat dog out there!

So we figure if we're aware of these mini mess-ups, then we might be less likely to make them.

1. Only saying 'Hello'

Let's face it, there's nothing more annoying than getting a text from someone with the singular word 'Hey' as an opener.

We mean, WHAT are you supposed to reply to that?!

If you're messaging someone for the first time then you don't need to go overboard, but it helps to introduce yourself with a bit of extra info!

2. Being overly keen before you've actually met the person

Being friendly and warm is a positive...being ridiculously over enthusiastic less so.

Keep messages polite and show you're interested without overdoing it.

You want to show someone that you have your own fun life that you're busy getting on with too!

3. Don't write a whole essay!

Although it's important to show that you have a life and lots of exciting and fun interests, you don't want to end up with a message full of word vomit.

Revealing these things slowly of over time can be just as alluring...and give you more to talk about in the long run instead of playing all your cards up front.

4. UsInG TeXt SpEaK

Seriously? In 2016? We're not 18-years-old!

5. Being vague

One step up from just saying 'Hey'.

If you really want to meet up with someone then it helps to provide specifics rather than asking open-ended questions!

So there you have it - now go forth and message your dates wisely.

Ommmmm.